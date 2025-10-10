Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering by issuing 509,714 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $356,800 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.80 per share until October 9, 2027.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and to continue its research and development of its graphene products.

Two directors of the Company participated in the Offering for aggregate proceeds of $38,000 and are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Each subscription by a "related party" of the Company is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the related parties' participation is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transactions at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to close the Offering in an expeditious manner.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring February 10, 2026 in accordance with Canadian securities law.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiary, Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

For further information please contact:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/97315371/admin/dashboard/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/argographene/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/argographene/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/ArgoGraphene

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269936

SOURCE: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.