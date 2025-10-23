Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies announces the successful completion of its first graphene-infused concrete test pour in Bristol, Tennessee. President and CEO, Scott Smale, attended the event to witness, first hand, Argo's dedication to revolutionizing construction with innovative graphene technology.

Following the initial pour-covering three slabs totaling 12.5 cubic meters-Argo has swiftly launched its second pour at the same site. Partnering with local construction experts, this expanded project will yield 15 cubic meters across two larger on-grade slabs: one measuring 25 feet by 40 feet and the other 20 feet by 35 feet. The increased scale is designed to demonstrate the full potential of Argo's proprietary graphene formula, which boosts concrete strength, minimizes cracking, and reduces environmental footprint versus conventional mixes.

The addition of graphene-a single layer of carbon atoms known for its exceptional strength and conductivity-transforms traditional concrete into a high-performance material. At low concentrations (typically 0.01-0.5% by weight of cement), graphene reinforces the cement matrix by bridging microscopic voids, accelerating hydration reactions, and enhancing particle dispersion. Key minimum target benefits expected in Argo's test pours include up to 30% greater compressive strength, 30% greater tensile strength, 29% improved flexural strength and reduced porosity for better crack resistance. These enhancements position graphene-infused concrete as a game-changer for sustainable infrastructure, that last longer with less maintenance.

To rigorously validate these advantages, Argo will perform comprehensive compressive strength testing on cylinder samples from both pours at intervals of Days 7, 14, 21, 28, and 56. Compressive strength tests, conducted per ASTM C39 standards, measure a material's ability to withstand crushing forces by applying a controlled load to cylindrical samples until failure, yielding results in megapascals (MPa). Early feedback from the first pour shows notable improvements in tensile strength and workability, with complete results expected soon.

"This second pour marks a pivotal step in transforming graphene-enhanced concrete from innovation to industry standard," said Scott Smale, President and CEO of Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. "Witnessing the concrete characteristics during the pours and our technology take shape on-site was exhilarating and reaffirms our mission to build stronger, more sustainable infrastructure worldwide."

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company dedicated to developing sustainable high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through subsidiaries like Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. Argo leverages cutting-edge graphene technologies to create eco-friendly products that address global challenges in infrastructure renewal and carbon reduction.

