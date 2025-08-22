Diginex Limited: Diginex Provides Update on MOU for ADX Dual Listing, Potential Capital Raise, and Regional UAE and GCC Expansion

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited ("Diginex") (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today provided an update on its Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") between the Company and Nomas Global Investments LLC S.P.C, a solely owned SPV of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi's Royal Family ("Nomas"), dated 17 March 2025. The intention of the MOU was to secure a dual-listing of Diginex's securities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX"), to expand Diginex's business in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and a potential capital raise for Diginex of up to USD$250 million focused on large institutional investors based in the GCC. Numerous meetings have been held within the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") to pursue a dual-listing on the ADX, and while the process is still on-going, it now appears that it will take a few more months if not longer to successfully list the Company's ordinary shares on the ADX. Additionally, the potential USD$250 million capital raise, if it occurs, will most likely occur following the listing of Diginex's ordinary shares on the ADX. His Highness and Nomas remain active supporters of Diginex and are currently working to assist Diginex to get listed on the ADX and to expand its business in the UAE and GCC.

In May 2025, in a separate transaction, Nomas acquired Diginex warrants to acquire 6.75 million ordinary shares from Rhino Ventures Limited, an entity owned and controlled by Miles Pelham, the Chairman of Diginex. By mutual consent Rhino Ventures Limited and Nomas have decided to rescind the acquisition of the Diginex warrants, effective August 22, 2025. Accordingly, Diginex warrants previously held by Nomas will revert back to Rhino Ventures Limited. The return of warrants has no impact to the actions or intent detailed in the MOU and as noted above His Highness and Nomas remain active supporters of Diginex.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

https://www.diginex.com/.

