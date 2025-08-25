Anzeige
25.08.2025 08:36 Uhr
Suspension of Trading in Cyber Security 1 AB at FNSE

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Cyber Security 1 AB, LEI:
213800UOM5G4RKOZE477
Instrument: CYB1 SE0007604061

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for FNSE has been notified
