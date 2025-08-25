Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Phase 2 Drill Preparation Uncovers Significant Mineralization at Surface

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to report that preparation activities are underway for its planned 2025 Phase 2 Drill Program. The first hole in the phase 2 series is designated as Hole G (S-056) and during drill pad construction the crew uncovered what appears to be the top of a large supergene enrichment zone with some exceptional malachite mineralization (see Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1 - Drill pad G malachite mineralization at surface. Star Copper 2025

Figure 2 - Drill pad G excavated mineralization at surface. Star Copper 2025

Once Phase 2 drilling commences, Hole G (S-056) is located to the south of the Star Fault zone, a roughly planar structure marked by broken, clay-rich gouge, and will be drilled to 500m to test targets that Hole D was unable to fully intersect. The hole is collared ~130m south of Hole D (S-053B) and ~100 m west of Hole F (S-055) (UTM 339,691E / 6,458,142N, elevation 1,050 m; azimuth 000°, dip -75°; planned depth 500m) and is positioned to further evaluate the southwest extension of magnetic and induced polarity anomalies (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Cross section (as of Aug 16, 2025) showing location of planned

Hole G (S-056) indicated 100m West of Hole F (S-055). Star Copper 2025.

Geologically, Hole G is designed to pierce near-surface supergene copper mineralization where copper occurs as malachite and azurite along oxidized fractures, before stepping down into the hypogene domain where copper is hosted as chalcopyrite (cpy). The hole is set to cross a corridor of mineralized quartz monzodiorite (QMD) identified in Hole F (S-055), where recent drilling documented cpy as fine disseminations and within sheeted quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-K-feldspar veinlets, later quartz-calcite-chlorite-pyrite-cpy veins, and pyrite-cpy stringers. At depth (>300 m), Hole G aims to evaluate a hypogene Cu ± Au zone intersected in historical hole S-040, tying intrusive phases, potassic (potassium-feldspar) alteration, and structural corridors together across the south side of the Star Fault zone.

Company CEO Darryl Jones notes, "By re-testing the target that Hole D could not fully evaluate and by stepping west from Hole F, our upcoming Hole G is positioned to confirm and extend the copper footprint of Star Main to the southwest, clarify grade-control architecture in the footwall of the Star Fault zone, and strengthen links between oxidation profiles, potassic alteration, and hypogene sulphide mineralization. As the first hole of Phase 2, it marks the transition from Phase 1's mapping of structure and alteration to targeted drilling that advances continuity and scale across Star Main."

Copper Creek Project Area Access Established with Mapping and Sampling Underway

Copper Creek offers a whole new area that has confirmed copper mineralization from historic drilling which could extend the Star deposit and unlock huge value. Plans are being formulated to drill copper creek with the extension of the ongoing exploration program.

Copper Creek's favorable geological setting, structural complexity, and proximity to current exploration activities has earned it a place as a high-priority target for the Company. Copper Creek may represent the southeastern extent of a broader mineralized trend that could extend northwest toward the Main Zone, offering significant upside for resource expansion.

Crews have recently established ground access to the Copper Creek Zone, located 2.5km southeast of Star Main (see Figure 4)

Figure 4 - Copper Creek project area relative to Star Project. Star Copper 2025

Recent field work has validated historical exploration records and established a reliable geospatial foundation for exploration. Mapping and sampling of the roughly 2km x 1.5km Cu+/-Au in soil anomaly is underway and insights from this program will inform potential drilling in the later stages of Phase 2 drilling at the Star Property. See Company news release of July 22, 2025 for additional information.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-phase-2-drill-preparation-uncovers-significant-mineralization-at-surf-1064731