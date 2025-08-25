NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ) establishes a commercial paper program

NIBE Industrier AB has established a commercial paper program with a framework amount of SEK 5 billion.

Commercial papers can be issued with a maturity of up to 12 months under the program. The program will mainly be used for short-term financing of working capital needs and to replace other short-term financing.

Arranger and "issuing and paying agent" (IPA) of the commercial paper program is Danske Bank and the dealers are Danske Bank, Handelsbanken and SEB.

Further details are available (in Swedish) on the NIBE Group website https://www.nibe.com/sv/investerare/mtn-program





For more information, please contact:

Hans Backman, CFO

hans.backman@nibe.se

Tel: +46 433-27 34 69

About Us

NIBE Group

- an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international company that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.



Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 20,600 (22,500) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 40 (47) billion in 2024.



NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.