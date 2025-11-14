

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - NIBE Industrier AB (NIBEB.SW), a manufacturer of heating, cooling and energy systems, on Friday reported significantly improved earnings for the 9-month period, mainly helped by decrease in cost of goods sold.



Profit after net financial items rose to SEK 2.120 billion from SEK 111 million a year earlier.



Operating profit increased to SEK 2.865 billion from SEK 1.002 billion in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, operating profit amounted to SEK 2.865 billion, compared with SEK 2.097 billion a year earlier.



Profit after tax improved to SEK 1.495 billion, reversing a loss of SEK 212 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were SEK 0.74, compared with loss per share of 0.10 last year.



Adjusted profit after tax was also SEK 1.495 billion, compared with SEK 691 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share came in at SEK 0.74 versus 0.34 previously.



Revenue amounted to SEK 29.841 billion, slightly higher than SEK 29.496 billion in the previous year.



Cost of goods sold was SEK 20.669 billion, down from SEK 21.929 billion last year.



