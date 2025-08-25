Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025
WKN: A3CRAH | ISIN: SE0015988019 | Ticker-Symbol: NJB
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 10:34
3,984 Euro
-2,59 % -0,106
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9783,99011:01
3,9813,99611:01
25.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier appoints Claes Hemberg as Energy Economist of the Group

NIBE Industrier has today appointed Claes Hemberg to the position of Energy Economist, a role in which he will educate the public about energy and economics. His work will primarily focus on Sweden, the UK and Germany.

Claes Hemberg has a solid background in journalism and as an economist focusing on educating the public. For a long time, he has provided guidance to the Swedish public on issues relating to interest rates, inflation and the economy. In recent years, he has focused on the interplay and development of energy and the economy in both a societal and a household context.

"The energy issue is becoming increasingly complex at the same time as it is becoming more important for households Claes Hemberg has shown a great ability and genuine commitment to educating the public about both energy and the economy from a neutral perspective. By bringing Claes onboard, we want him to take this work a step further," said Gerteric Lindquist, Managing Director and CEO of NIBE Industrier.

Claes worked as a journalist for a long time. Additionally, for two decades he worked as a savings economist at Avanza Bank, explaining to the public how the economy works. For the past seven years he has worked as an independent economist for a number of energy companies and organizations, as well as a panelist and columnist in matters relating to energy and the economy.

"Households are currently very concerned and often take a critical view of issues relating to energy and the economy. They need facts, explanations and guidance. We can then start to use and invest in electricity in a better and more profitable way, both in households and in society as a whole," said Claes Hemberg, Energy Economist at NIBE Industrier.

Claes Hemberg will continue to publish analyses of and guidance on energy and the economy both via NIBE's and his own channels. He will also continue to write columns for a number of media outlets, under his own name in the role of NIBE Energy Economist.

For more information:
Claes Hemberg, NIBE Energy Economist
claes.hemberg@nibe.se
+46 708 61 80 47

Fredrik Erlandsson, Head of NIBE Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
fredrik.erlandsson@nibe.se
+46 704 86 63 90

About Us
NIBE Group
- an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international company that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 20,600 (22,500) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 40 (47) billion in 2024.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

Cales Hemberg, Gerteric Lindquist
Claes Hemberg NIBE1
Claes Hemberg NIBE2

