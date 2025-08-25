NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier appoints Claes Hemberg as Energy Economist of the Group

NIBE Industrier has today appointed Claes Hemberg to the position of Energy Economist, a role in which he will educate the public about energy and economics. His work will primarily focus on Sweden, the UK and Germany.

Claes Hemberg has a solid background in journalism and as an economist focusing on educating the public. For a long time, he has provided guidance to the Swedish public on issues relating to interest rates, inflation and the economy. In recent years, he has focused on the interplay and development of energy and the economy in both a societal and a household context.

"The energy issue is becoming increasingly complex at the same time as it is becoming more important for households Claes Hemberg has shown a great ability and genuine commitment to educating the public about both energy and the economy from a neutral perspective. By bringing Claes onboard, we want him to take this work a step further," said Gerteric Lindquist, Managing Director and CEO of NIBE Industrier.

Claes worked as a journalist for a long time. Additionally, for two decades he worked as a savings economist at Avanza Bank, explaining to the public how the economy works. For the past seven years he has worked as an independent economist for a number of energy companies and organizations, as well as a panelist and columnist in matters relating to energy and the economy.

"Households are currently very concerned and often take a critical view of issues relating to energy and the economy. They need facts, explanations and guidance. We can then start to use and invest in electricity in a better and more profitable way, both in households and in society as a whole," said Claes Hemberg, Energy Economist at NIBE Industrier.

Claes Hemberg will continue to publish analyses of and guidance on energy and the economy both via NIBE's and his own channels. He will also continue to write columns for a number of media outlets, under his own name in the role of NIBE Energy Economist.

