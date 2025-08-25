Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) -Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned TREO project, located in central British Columbia.

The drill program totaled 991 metres of core across four holes from three separate pad locations. Drill targets were defined by geological outcrop discoveries, geophysical trends, and anomalous prospects identified through two years of regional sampling and data compilation.

All four holes intersected mixed carbonatites and dolomites interbedded within schists and phyllites, with visible rare earth mineralization observed throughout. Core logging and sampling are ongoing and expected to conclude next week, with assay results pending.

In addition, the Company has expanded its European marketing initiatives with Munich Mining Partners GmbH, increasing the investor relations budget from $28,000 to $38,500 per month.

The Company has also approved an extension to the expiry date of 6,510,263 warrants originally set to expire on October 6, 2025. These warrants will now expire October 6, 2026 at the same exercise price of $0.60 per share.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of rare earth element and rare metals projects, including the apatite-hosted rare earth project, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 kilometres from the Otter Rapids 180-megawatt hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100 per cent wholly owned.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to achieving a construction decision, and the timing and results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

