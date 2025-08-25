

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.DE, HFG.F, HLFFF), a German meal-kit provider, said on Monday that it has appointed Fabien Simon as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 15.



Simon will succeed Christian Gärtner, who had announced his plan to step down from the role earlier this year.



Most recently, Simon worked for JDE Peet's NV (JDEPY), where he was the CEO and executive director from 2019 to 2024.



