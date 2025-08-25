Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") has expanded its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"), from 2,500 metres to 5,000 metres.

The Phase 1 program commenced in May 2025 and is designed to test high-priority targets over a 1.5 km strike length within the Wild Dog epithermal vein structural corridor. The high-grade nature of the system has already been confirmed by multiple strong intercepts. In addition, recent processing of MobileMT geophysical data has highlighted the exceptional scale of the epithermal system and the potential for a major porphyry copper-gold system adjacent to the veins - a setting analogous to the Wafi-Golpu deposit in PNG (mineralization at Wafi-Golpu is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Wild Dog).

The expanded program now totals 28 diamond drill holes and is expected to continue into early 2026. Drilling to date has only tested a small portion of the mineralized corridor, which remains open to the north, south, and at depth.

Key Highlights:

Program Expanded: Phase 1 drilling at Sinivit Target increased from 2,500m to 5,000m following multiple high-grade hits and new geophysical targets.

High-Grade Intercepts Across Multiple Holes (previously announced, Table 2): Near Surface: WDG-02: 7.0m @ 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65m WDG-04: 6.0m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq from 62m WDG-06: 3.5m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq from 12m Deeper Mineralization: WDG-07: 10.0m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq from 153m

(previously announced, Table 2): Step-Out to Test Untested Ground : Final Sinivit hole planned as a large step-out to the north towards Kavasuki to test a gap with no historical drilling but strong geophysical continuity.

: Final Sinivit hole planned as a large step-out to the north towards Kavasuki to test a gap with no historical drilling but strong geophysical continuity. Next Catalyst: Assay results pending for WDG-08 and WDG-09, expected September 2025.

"The success of the Phase 1 diamond drilling at the Sinivit Target to-date has led us to expand our program and we expect to continue drilling at Sinivit into early 2026," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "The final hole in the Sinivit program is designed as a major step out to the North towards Kavasuki to test a gap area where there is no historical data, but geophysics suggests a connection to the Sinivit Target. This step out will be a precursor to moving the diamond drill to Kavasuki for Phase 2 drilling in 2026."

Since commencing in May 2025, GPAC has completed nine drill holes at Sinivit, with the tenth hole underway. WDG-08 and WDG-09 have been completed, and assays are pending. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1 with key assay results received to-date are shown in Table 2.

Figure 1: Long section through the Sinivit target area showing drilling completed to-date with key intervals as well as proposed holes in the expanded program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/263629_fe6712cd54b82944_002full.jpg

Results

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM coordinates)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75 120.6 Completed WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 105.9 Completed WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 69.0 Completed WDG-07 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -61 114 201.3 Completed WDG-08 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -57 127 224 Completed WDG-09 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -58 85 TBD Completed WDG-10 394475 9489478 965 -57 111 TBD Planned

Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) WDG-02 (previously announced) 65.0 72.0 7.0 5.5 68.8 3.1 11.2 including 65.0 67.0 2.0 10.7 114.6 2.3 15.6 WDG-03 (previously announced) 102.0 104.3 2.3 1.68 pending 0.07 1.79 including 103.55 104.3 0.75 4.05 pending 0.10 4.2 WDG-04 (previously announced) 62.0 68.0 6.0 8.31 pending 0.21 8.64 including 64.0 68.0 4.0 12.25 pending 0.23 12.6 including 64.0 66.4 2.4 19.76 pending 0.27 20.2 WDG-05 72.0 77.0 5.0 1.32 pending 0.25 1.71 including 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.97 pending 0.31 2.44 WDG-06 12.0 15.5 3.5 4.89 49.1 4.87 13.1 including 13.7 14.3 0.6 7.24 89.0 10.84 25.25 WDG-07 153.0 163.0 10.0 3.38 12.1 0.31 4.0 including 153 158.1 5.1 5.53 14.8 0.53 6.5 WDG-07 172.0 173.2 1.2 7.3 105.1 1.28 10.5 including 172.5 173.2 0.7 12.0 178.0 2.18 17.5

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Next-Level Target Definition with LiDAR

In parallel with the expanded drilling, GPAC has commenced mobilisation for a high-precision, fixed-wing airborne LiDAR and large-format imagery survey across the Wild Dog district. The ~200 km² survey will be flown using a Teledyne Galaxy LiDAR Sensor and a Vexcel UltraCam Eagle large-format imaging system, both mounted in a dedicated fixed-wing platform. This combination is capable of penetrating dense PNG jungle canopy to deliver a sub-10 cm vertical accuracy Digital Terrain Model (DTM) and ultra-high-resolution orthorectified imagery.

Airborne LiDAR not only provides essential survey base points for operations but can also enhance geological maps and when combined with MobileMT geophysical data, can define high-priority drill collars with precision.

The survey is scheduled to commence in August 2025, with processed datasets feeding directly into Phase 2 drill planning and regional target generation.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold

Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company adheres to industry best practices for Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Drill core samples were submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified laboratory. Samples were securely sealed in poly-weave bags with single-use tie-locks to maintain chain of custody. Analytical testing was completed using fire assay with additional multi-element MS48 analysis underway.

Diamond drill hole WDG-02 was drilled using a combination of HQ and PQ diameter core. Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry-standard protocols. Blanks were routinely inserted after high-grade intervals, and certified standards were included at a frequency of at least 5%. All assay batches received to date have passed QAQC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits. Core recoveries for all holes were within acceptable ranges, with sampling procedures carefully managed in intervals where ground conditions were variable or fragile.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 meters deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 meters in diameter and over 2,000 meters deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-02 which intercepted 7.0 meters at 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65 meters. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with 5,000 meters planned over 28 holes.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and are working on developing a follow-up Phase 2 program for Q1 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Kesar Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263629

SOURCE: Great Pacific Gold Corp.