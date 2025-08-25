Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Names Santosh Panattu as Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Global Cloud Operations

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, is proud to announce the appointment of Santosh Panattu as its new Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Global Cloud Operations. Mr. Panattu brings nearly two decades of experience in scaling mission-critical infrastructure, driving operational excellence, and leading high-performing global engineering teams in the Unified Communications and SaaS industries.

Over the course of more than 10 years at RingCentral, Mr. Panattu held senior leadership roles including Vice President of Engineering, DevSecOps & SRE, where he was responsible for cloud operations supporting over 7 million end-users worldwide. He spearheaded initiatives that delivered 99.999% reliability, reduced mean time to resolution by 50%, and implemented observability frameworks and AI-driven automation that improved performance, security, and customer satisfaction. He also drove multi-cloud cost optimization strategies and led global engineering teams across large-scale, complex deployments.

"Santosh's appointment underscores our commitment to delivering the most reliable, secure, and innovative unified communications platform in the industry," said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "His deep expertise in cloud infrastructure, AI-driven observability, and global operations will be instrumental as we continue to scale our award-winning platform and support the growing demands of our enterprise and SMB customers worldwide."

"I am honored to join Crexendo at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Mr. Panattu. "Having spent my career designing and operating large-scale, high-reliability systems, I look forward to applying that experience to further enhance Crexendo's infrastructure and ensure our customers benefit from the most secure, reliable, and scalable platform in the UCaaS market."

Santosh Panattu holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from NIT Calicut, and has completed executive programs at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is also an innovator with 11 patents in Networking, Quality of Service, and Data Analytics, and is a certified AWS Solutions Architect.

In his new role, Mr. Panattu will oversee all aspects of Crexendo's infrastructure, cloud operations, and global engineering support, ensuring the company continues to deliver best-in-class service reliability and performance across all divisions.

