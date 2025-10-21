Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and Dubber Partner to Enable Secure, Compliant Voice Recording and AI-Powered Business Insights

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that the company has added Dubber, a leading provider of multi-channel compliant voice recording and powerful AI insight solutions, as an Integration Partner into Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform ecosystem.

Crexendo's partnership with Dubber enables Crexendo platform licensees to offer secure, compliant call recording with Dubber's own AI-powered solutions to their customers, unlocking additional revenue opportunities. Adding Dubber's multi-channel voice recording and advanced conversation AI technology into the Crexendo platform allows end users to capture conversations across mobile, voice, messaging, and video all in one location for seamless access, analysis, and regulatory compliance across any industry. Dubber's AI-powered conversation intelligence transforms every captured interaction into actionable insights that not only streamline business processes and surface key customer issues, but also deliver measurable improvements in customer experience, retention, and revenue growth.

"I'm thrilled about our partnership with Dubber, and the innovations in our platform to come as a result." said Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO of Crexendo. "The Crexendo platform is continually evolving with the integration of the latest cloud communications technology. With Dubber's advanced solutions integrated with the NetSapiens Platform, our licensees gain access to a suite of conversation capture and analysis tools they can offer their customers to increase revenue. The addition of secure, compliant call recording and AI-driven data insights brings real business value to our customer base of over 6 million end users globally. Incorporating new innovations like these into our platform continues to rapidly increase AI adoption by businesses of all sizes."

Matthew Bellizia CEO and Managing Director of Dubber says, "Crexendo customers will now have access to not only our compliant call recording but also to a wide range of AI-powered products that drive immediate business outcomes, from helping sales teams identify areas for improvement, to driving customer retention by addressing key complaints, and all while supporting a compliant HR environment. We are excited by the partnership and working closely together with Crexendo to achieve mutual success for our businesses and end user customers".

Crexendo will share additional information on the Dubber partnership and the EVP Program at their annual User Group Meeting (UGM), taking place in Miami in late October, where the industry's leading service providers and technology partners come together to shape the future of cloud communications.

Through the Crexendo EVP Ecosystem, service providers gain access to industry-leading partners who drive innovation and reinforce flexibility, reliability, and growth. By uniting solutions that complement Crexendo's portfolio, the program empowers providers to deliver greater customer value while accelerating success in competitive markets. With every addition to the EVP Ecosystem, Crexendo continues to raise the standard for innovation and provider choice.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Dubber

Dubber is a global leader in conversation intelligence and unified call recording, offering innovative, cloud-native solutions that transform voice data into actionable insights. Over the years Dubber has expanded its reach through partnerships with major communication service providers and enterprises worldwide. Its proprietary AI-driven platform captures, stores, and analyses conversations, delivering unparalleled value through enhanced compliance, customer experience, and business intelligence. Today, Dubber continues to innovate, empowering organizations to unlock the potential of their voice data and drive transformative outcomes across industries.

