Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 9:00 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado. Doug Gaylor, President & COO, will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Crexendo will discuss with investors its string of 8 GAAP profitable quarters, its AI enabled applications, its trajectory toward seven million users, its industry leading NetSapiens software technology with open API's that allow service providers to make the platform their own, its disruptive sessions not seats business model, its top-rated customer service and its award-winning unified communications technology.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 9:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Crexendo, Inc.

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

