Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Lambda Builds AI Factories with Supermicro NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Server Clusters to Deliver Production-ready Next-Gen AI Infrastructure at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announced today that Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, has deployed a broad portfolio of Supermicro GPU-optimized servers including NVIDIA Blackwell based systems to expand its AI infrastructure and deliver high-performance systems to its customers. This collaboration first launched at Cologix's COL4 ScalelogixSM data center in Columbus, Ohio, in June, offering the Midwest region access to enterprise-grade AI compute solutions.

"Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Lambda on powerful technology to push the boundaries of AI infrastructure," said Vik Malyala, SVP, Technology & AI at Supermicro. "Our broad range of GPU-optimized servers enable leaders like Lambda to deliver powerful, flexible, and energy-efficient solutions that can handle demanding AI workloads."

For more information about this collaboration, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/success-story/lambda

To meet growing customer demands for high-performing servers, Lamba selected a mix of Supermicro systems including SYS-A21GE-NBRT with NVIDIA HGX B200, SYS-821GE with NVIDIA HGX H200 and SYS-221HE-TNR, all powered by the Intel®'s Xeon® Scalable processors. A key highlight includes integration of Supermicro's AI Supercluster with NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 NVL72 racks that can handle a massive training and inference workloads.

"Lambda is on a mission to accelerate the path to Superintelligence, building gigawatt-scale AI factories for training and inference for the world's top AI labs, enterprises and hyperscalers," said Ken Patchett, VP Data Center Infrastructure, Lambda. "As we strive to create infinite-scale compute for our customers, the depth of Supermicro's server portfolio is a valuable asset for meeting our present and future needs."

With these advancements, Lambda was successful in bringing online a large AI factory, new energy-efficient servers with advanced cooling technology, and a unique architecture that helps Lambda deploy large quantities of next-generation AI accelerators in record time.

"Columbus is a fast-growing hub for AI innovation, from manufacturing to healthcare, and Cologix is proud to be the region's leading colocation and interconnection provider," said Chris Heinrich, Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. "With multiple data centers interconnected by a diverse, high-capacity fiber ring and continued expansion planned, we're building the digital backbone for AI and superintelligence. By combining Supermicro's trusted systems, Lambda's growing customer footprint and Cologix's dense physical and virtual interconnection, enterprises across Columbus and the Midwest gain the low-latency access, scalability and performance needed to stay ahead."

Together, Supermicro, Lambda and Cologix are enabling rapid AI development across the Midwest and in key industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and logistics by offering the fastest path to production-ready AI and added flexibility to integrate with hyperscaler environments.

