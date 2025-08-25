Cyber Security 1 AB: Swedish Court confirms date for decision on bankruptcy petition - CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal

Sweden, 25th August, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ("CYBER1" or the "Company") has today participated in bankruptcy proceeding in Stockholm District Court.

The Company confirms that the Swedish Court has stated that it expects to deliver its decision on Monday, 1st of September. The company has engaged HSA Söderqvist regarding this matter and will provide an update, once the ruling has been received.

Please see the previous press release here for context around the disputed claim. The Company reaffirms its position in the previous release.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

