Lift of Suspension in Cyber Security 1 AB at FNSE

2025-08-25T14:20:36Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Ended on: 2025-08-25T14:10:00Z Ongoing: False Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: Cyber Security 1 AB, LEI: 213800UOM5G4RKOZE477 Instrument: CYB1 SE0007604061 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified