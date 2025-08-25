Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGCJ | ISIN: SE0007604061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CS
Frankfurt
25.08.25 | 08:08
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2025 16:21 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lift of Suspension in Cyber Security 1 AB at FNSE

2025-08-25T14:20:36Z

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2025-08-25T14:10:00Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments
related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information
concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq
Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Cyber Security 1
AB, LEI: 213800UOM5G4RKOZE477
Instrument: CYB1 SE0007604061

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.