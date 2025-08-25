PGA of America, Omaha Productions and Pro Shop Studios Announce T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage; A First-of-its-Kind Fan Experience Show LIVE from the First Tee of the Ryder Cup Each Morning

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost to host "College Gameday meets the ManningCast" show live on RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup App and Peacock

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / The PGA of America and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, in partnership with Pro Shop Studios, today announced T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage, a unique and new alternative pregame show that will broadcast live from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black each morning of match play, September 26-28. This new and cutting-edge format will deliver a fan-first content experience to golf's biggest stage. Omaha Productions will use 5G-connected cameras from title sponsor T-Mobile to help deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. The program will be available on RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup App, the Ryder Cup YouTube page and Peacock, with social media clips from the show distributed throughout the week.

T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. He will be joined by an entertaining ensemble of celebrity co-hosts and a stellar lineup of A-list guests, including golf-loving celebrities, comedians and non-playing players. Jost will helm the show while roaming reporters highlight the excitement amongst the first tee spectators and additional areas around Bethpage Black to create a unique perspective throughout the Ryder Cup.

T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage will broadcast live Friday through Sunday from the Ryder Cup's notoriously energetic First Tee grandstand. The show will capture the vibrant atmosphere, intense competition, and passion for golf's greatest team event, transporting viewers directly into the heart of the action. This new way to experience the Ryder Cup will showcase an array of celebrity talent, featuring a lively panel of on-site and remote celebrity guests. Viewers will get to experience the live crowd reactions and energy that makes the First Tee of the Ryder Cup one of the greatest atmospheres in sports.

As the Exclusive 5G Wireless Supplier of the 2025 Ryder Cup, T-Mobile is expanding its Ryder Cup footprint by powering Omaha Productions' first-ever end-to-end 5G-connected production, featuring branded segments and 5G-enabled technology throughout the show. Roaming reporters equipped with 5G-powered cameras will deliver live coverage from the course and from T-Mobile Club Magenta. The broadcast will also spotlight the beloved tradition of spectators racing to claim the best views at the first tee each morning. DP World and Elijah Craig will join the broadcast as supporting partners.

"The Ryder Cup's First Tee is legendary for its energy, and Breakfast at Bethpage will put fans right in the middle of that excitement," said Peyton Manning. "We're thrilled to team up with the PGA of America, T-Mobile, and Pro Shop Studios to create a show that truly captures the spirit and passion of this incredible event."

"There is nothing in sports like the first tee at a Ryder Cup, and T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage will showcase that excitement in a whole new way this September," said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. "Together with Omaha Productions and T-Mobile, this show will capture the essence of the first tee each day and provide viewers with unprecedented access to golf's greatest team event."

"T-Mobile is all about delivering unique and immersive fan experiences - and transforming how our partners bring those experiences to life," said Mike Belcher, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at T-Mobile. "Alongside Omaha Productions and the PGA of America, we're excited to showcase how America's best mobile network can power Breakfast at Bethpage and put fans right in the middle of the Ryder Cup energy like never before."

Pro Shop Studios, the entertainment division of Pro Shop and the production company behind the hit Netflix hit series Full Swing and co-producers on Happy Gilmore 2, has teamed up with Omaha Productions to develop the format and is collaborating on all creative elements for Breakfast at Bethpage.

More details on Breakfast at Bethpage , including guest announcements and broadcast schedules, will be announced in due course as the 2025 Ryder Cup approaches. This partnership marks a significant step in reimagining how fans experience major golf events by promising an innovative blend of sports commentary entertainment and cutting-edge technology that directly immerses viewers within the heart of the action.

