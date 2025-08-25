F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche's US subsidiary Genentech breaks ground on state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Carolina, USA

The $700 million project is part of Roche's $50 billion investment in US manufacturing, infrastructure and R&D.

The facility will create more than 1,900 jobs and support the production of next-generation metabolic medicines, including treatments for obesity

These investments underscore Roche's commitment to innovative manufacturing, designed to bring life-changing treatments to patients faster

Basel, 25 August 2025 - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today broke ground on its newest US manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. This significant development marks the establishment of Genentech's first manufacturing facility on the East Coast. The 65,000 m² facility is strategically designed to support production of the company's future portfolio of metabolic medicines, including next-generation treatments for obesity.

Genentech's initial investment in North Carolina is estimated at more than $700 million and is part of Roche's $50 billion commitment to invest in US manufacturing infrastructure and R&D. The facility will create more than 1,900 jobs.

Roche Group CEO Thomas Schinecker:

"I am proud to break ground on our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which will support the production of our next-generation obesity treatments. This $700 million project is an integral part of our broader $50 billion commitment to further expand our already significant presence in the United States, building on our 120-year legacy of driving innovation and creating jobs across America. I am excited about the impact this facility will have on delivering life-changing medicines to patients in the US and around the world."

The company selected Holly Springs in North Carolina, a growing hub for biopharmaceutical innovation, for its highly skilled local workforce, strong academic institutions and proximity to other leading life science companies.

The new facility is expected to be completed and operational by 2029, incorporating modern biomanufacturing technologies, as well as advanced automation and digital capabilities. The 400,000 m² lot includes space for future expansion.

Designed for high-volume, efficient, and sustainable production, the new facility will increase Roche's manufacturing capacity and enhance supply chain resilience. It complements Roche's manufacturing sites around the world, including in Europe and Switzerland, to efficiently serve patients where they are.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





