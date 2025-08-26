Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Forms Strategic Alliance with CHIP Datacentres and Invests in AI Infrastructure Expansion

Alset AI to Collaborate on Commercial Roll-Out and Infrastructure Development, Serving Growing Demand from Enterprise AI Clients

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance partnership with CHIP Datacentres Inc. ("CHIP"), a specialized developer of high-performance, AI-ready data centers, through the execution of a memorandum of understanding dated August 25, 2025 (the "MOU").

Under the MOU, Alset AI will partner with CHIP to support the commercial deployment of AI infrastructure, while serving as a value-added channel through its cloud compute platform, Lyken.AI. As part of the alliance, Alset AI has made a strategic investment into CHIP's Waterloo-based data center, currently building out power capacity of approximately 2MW in the initial build-out.

The partnership will involve:

Joint go-to-market efforts to serve enterprise AI and GPU compute clients;

Revenue-generating collaboration on AI rack space and cloud services;

Cross-selling and referral opportunities through Lyken.AI; and

Co-branded offerings to target high-demand workloads and partners.

CHIP management has deep enterprise relationships with over 60 global technology firms, representing an aggregated demand of over 800MW of AI-focused infrastructure.

"This is a strategic step in bringing future best-in-class infrastructure together with our compute platform," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "Access to reliable Canadian power capacity is essential as demand for AI compute continues to surge, and this partnership with CHIP will provide us with a scalable foundation to meet that need. By securing a foothold in a high-growth facility already attracting global interest, we are positioning Alset AI to execute on its long-term strategy of building out AI infrastructure that can scale rapidly. This enables us to deliver end-to-end compute solutions not only across Canada, but also into global markets where sustainable and cost-efficient power is a critical competitive advantage."

With a modular, rapid-deployment model, CHIP's Waterloo site is optimized for GPU servers like NVIDIA H100 and A100, and supports advanced cooling, deeper racks, and efficient scaling-positioning it as a purpose-built hub for modern AI compute.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

