S&P Dow Jones Indices: Interactive Brokers Group Set to Join S&P 500, Talen Energy to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Kinetik Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASD: IBKR) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD: WBA) in the S&P 500, and Talen Energy Corp. (NASD: TLN) will replace Interactive Brokers Group in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 28. Sycamore Partners is acquiring Walgreens Boots Alliance in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.



Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) will replace Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASD: PPBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASD: COLB) is acquiring Pacific Premier Bancorp in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Aug 28, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Interactive Brokers Group IBKR Financials Aug 28, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Consumer Staples Aug 28, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Talen Energy TLN Utilities Aug 28, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Interactive Brokers Group IBKR Financials Sept 2, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Kinetik Holdings KNTK Energy Sept 2, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI Financials

