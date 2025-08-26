Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 April-30 June 2025

New transactions despite soft market

1 April - 30 June 2025

Sales amounted to 364 (54) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -74 (-26) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -58 (-45) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to -38 (-50) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.51 (-1.99) SEK.

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

1 January - 30 June 2025

Sales amounted to 2,338 (98) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 90 (-55) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 71 (-74) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 52 (-82) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled 2.09 (-3.29) SEK.

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

On April 11, Eolus published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2024.

At the Annual General Meeting on 15 May board member Marie Grönborg was elected as Chair of the Board and board member Hans Linnarson was elected as Vice Chair. The AGM resolved to distribute the dividend for fiscal year 2024 over two installments. The AGM also resolved on the name change from Eolus Vind AB to Eolus AB.

On May 23, Eolus issued green senior secured bonds amounting to 550 MSEK, and completed a refinancing of existing debt.

On June 9, the company's legal name was changed from Eolus Vind AB to Eolus AB.

On June 11, Eolus sold the onshore wind project Pienava to Latvenergo. The project is Latvia's largest to date and Eolus's first sale on the Latvian market.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

On July 2, Eolus's green bonds were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

On July 25, Eolus and Dala Vind sold the jointly developed onshore wind project Fageråsen to OX2.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

I am confident in my colleagues' ability to act with bravery and determination to achieve excellent results and value creation also in a weaker market. The fact that Eolus has completed two transactions over a short period of time in a challenging market is strong proof of this.

Financial summary

Unit Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6 months 2025 6 months 2024 Rolling 12 Jul-Jun 12 months 2024 Net sales MSEK 364 54 2,338 98 3,091 851 EBIT MSEK -74 -26 90 -55 433 288 Profit before tax MSEK -58 -45 71 -74 417 272 Net profit MSEK -38 -50 52 -82 289 155 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -1.51 -1.99 2.09 -3.29 11.60 6.22



Equity per share SEK 64.56 57.00 64.56 57.00 64.56 66.90 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK -327 -517 1,085 -498 -214 -1,796 Total assets MSEK 2,843 3,397 2,843 3,397 2,843 4,562 Net debt - /net cash + MSEK -698 -417 -698 -417 -698 -1,788



Order backlog MSEK 552 662 552 662 552 180 Project under construction MW 343 456 343 456 343 456 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 0 0 260 0 260 0 Project portfolio MW 26,198 28,386 26,198 28,386 26,198 25,880 Managed turbines MW 1,186 967 1,186 967 1,186 967



Equity/assets ratio % 59 44 59 44 59 38 Return on equity after tax % 19 6 19 6 19 10

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 26 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 07:45 CEST.

