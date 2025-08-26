Anzeige
WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 09:50
4,315 Euro
-15,23 % -0,775
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2254,24510:10
4,2354,25510:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025
24 Leser



Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 April-30 June 2025

New transactions despite soft market

1 April - 30 June 2025

  • Sales amounted to 364 (54) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to -74 (-26) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -58 (-45) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to -38 (-50) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.51 (-1.99) SEK.
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

1 January - 30 June 2025

  • Sales amounted to 2,338 (98) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to 90 (-55) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 71 (-74) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to 52 (-82) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled 2.09 (-3.29) SEK.
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

  • On April 11, Eolus published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2024.
  • At the Annual General Meeting on 15 May board member Marie Grönborg was elected as Chair of the Board and board member Hans Linnarson was elected as Vice Chair. The AGM resolved to distribute the dividend for fiscal year 2024 over two installments. The AGM also resolved on the name change from Eolus Vind AB to Eolus AB.
  • On May 23, Eolus issued green senior secured bonds amounting to 550 MSEK, and completed a refinancing of existing debt.
  • On June 9, the company's legal name was changed from Eolus Vind AB to Eolus AB.
  • On June 11, Eolus sold the onshore wind project Pienava to Latvenergo. The project is Latvia's largest to date and Eolus's first sale on the Latvian market.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • On July 2, Eolus's green bonds were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
  • On July 25, Eolus and Dala Vind sold the jointly developed onshore wind project Fageråsen to OX2.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

I am confident in my colleagues' ability to act with bravery and determination to achieve excellent results and value creation also in a weaker market. The fact that Eolus has completed two transactions over a short period of time in a challenging market is strong proof of this.

Invitation to presentation of the report
At 10:00 a.m. today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://eolus.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5003686

Financial summary

UnitQ2 2025Q2 20246 months 20256 months 2024Rolling 12 Jul-Jun12 months 2024
Net salesMSEK364542,338983,091851
EBITMSEK-74-2690-55433288
Profit before taxMSEK-58-4571-74417272
Net profitMSEK-38-5052-82289155
Earnings per share before and after dilutionSEK-1.51-1.992.09-3.2911.606.22
Equity per shareSEK64.5657.0064.5657.0064.5666.90
Cashflow from operating activitiesMSEK-327-5171,085-498-214-1,796
Total assetsMSEK2,8433,3972,8433,3972,8434,562
Net debt - /net cash +MSEK-698-417-698-417-698-1,788
Order backlogMSEK552662552662552180
Project under constructionMW343456343456343456
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW0026002600
Project portfolioMW26,19828,38626,19828,38626,19825,880
Managed turbinesMW1,1869671,1869671,186967
Equity/assets ratio%594459445938
Return on equity after tax%1961961910

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 26 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments
Photo: Eolus AB

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
