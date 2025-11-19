Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 09:21
3,345 Euro
-9,47 % -0,350
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2353,25511:15
3,2303,25511:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2025 07:45 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 July - 30 September 2025

Positioning for Value-Creating Stay Power

1 July - 30 September 2025

  • Net sales amounted to 200 (24) MSEK.
  • EBIT amounted to -87 (-94) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -124 (-87) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to -96 (-79) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution equaled -3.87 (-3.16) SEK.
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

1 January - 30 September 2025

  • Net sales amounted to 2,538 (123) MSEK
  • EBIT amounted to 3 (-149) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -54 (-161) MSEK.
  • Net profit amounted to -44 (-161) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.78 (-6.46) SEK.
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

  • On July 2, Eolus's green bonds were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
  • On July 25, Eolus and Dala Vind sold the jointly developed onshore wind project Fageråsen to OX2.
  • On 29 September, Eolus and a counterparty entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement ("PPA") for a significant share of the production at the onshore wind power projects Fågelås, Dållebo and Boarp.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • On 15 October, the Nomination Committee for Eolus AB was appointed. The Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting consists of Martin Lundin, Hans-Göran Stennert, Hans Johansson and Marie Grönborg.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

It is thanks to the courage and entrepreneurship of our employees that Eolus has built up a project portfolio with a size and risk diversification that grants us stay power.

Invitation to the report presentation
At 10:00 a.m. today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in Swedish with opportunity to ask questions in English or Swedish.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://eolus.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5009679

Financial Summary

MSEK Unit Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9 months 20259 months 202412 months Oct-Sep Full-year 2024
Net salesMSEK 200242,5381233,267851
Operating profitMSEK -87-943-149440288
Profit before taxMSEK -124-87-54-161380272
Net profitMSEK -96-79-44-161271155
Earnings per share before and after dilution*SEK -3.87-3.16-1.78-6.4610.926.23


Equity per share*SEK 59.0552.3959.0552.3959.0566.90
Cashflow from operating activitiesMSEK -266-1,042819-1,540562-1,796
Total assetsMSEK 3,0393,9893,0393,9893,0394,562
Net debt - /net cash +*MSEK -942-1,415-942-1,415-942-1,788


Order backlogMSEK 348832348832348180
Project under constructionMW 470456470456470456
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW --260-260-
Project portfolioMW 25,36326,25125,36326,25125,36325,880
Managed turbinesMW 1,1869671,1869671,186967


Equity/assets ratio*% 513551355138
Return on equity after tax*%20neg 20neg 2010

* for definitions of alternative performance measures please see page 32 of the report.

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 25 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-19 07:45 CET.

Image Attachments
Eolus AB

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.