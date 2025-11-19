Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 July - 30 September 2025

Positioning for Value-Creating Stay Power

1 July - 30 September 2025

Net sales amounted to 200 (24) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -87 (-94) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -124 (-87) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to -96 (-79) MSEK.

Earnings per share before and after dilution equaled -3.87 (-3.16) SEK.

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

1 January - 30 September 2025

Net sales amounted to 2,538 (123) MSEK

EBIT amounted to 3 (-149) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to -54 (-161) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to -44 (-161) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -1.78 (-6.46) SEK.

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,186 (967) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

On July 2, Eolus's green bonds were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

On July 25, Eolus and Dala Vind sold the jointly developed onshore wind project Fageråsen to OX2.

On 29 September, Eolus and a counterparty entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement ("PPA") for a significant share of the production at the onshore wind power projects Fågelås, Dållebo and Boarp.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

On 15 October, the Nomination Committee for Eolus AB was appointed. The Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting consists of Martin Lundin, Hans-Göran Stennert, Hans Johansson and Marie Grönborg.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

It is thanks to the courage and entrepreneurship of our employees that Eolus has built up a project portfolio with a size and risk diversification that grants us stay power.

Financial Summary

MSEK Unit Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9 months 2025 9 months 2024 12 months Oct-Sep Full-year 2024 Net sales MSEK 200 24 2,538 123 3,267 851 Operating profit MSEK -87 -94 3 -149 440 288 Profit before tax MSEK -124 -87 -54 -161 380 272 Net profit MSEK -96 -79 -44 -161 271 155 Earnings per share before and after dilution* SEK -3.87 -3.16 -1.78 -6.46 10.92 6.23









Equity per share* SEK 59.05 52.39 59.05 52.39 59.05 66.90 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK -266 -1,042 819 -1,540 562 -1,796 Total assets MSEK 3,039 3,989 3,039 3,989 3,039 4,562 Net debt - /net cash +* MSEK -942 -1,415 -942 -1,415 -942 -1,788









Order backlog MSEK 348 832 348 832 348 180 Project under construction MW 470 456 470 456 470 456 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW - - 260 - 260 - Project portfolio MW 25,363 26,251 25,363 26,251 25,363 25,880 Managed turbines MW 1,186 967 1,186 967 1,186 967









Equity/assets ratio* % 51 35 51 35 51 38 Return on equity after tax* % 20 neg 20 neg 20 10

* for definitions of alternative performance measures please see page 32 of the report.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 25 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-19 07:45 CET.

