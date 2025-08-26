

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L), a specialist distribution and services Group, reported that its profit before income tax for the six months ended 30 June 2025 declined 10.5% to 250.1 million pounds from 279.4 million pounds last year, reflecting the decline in adjusted operating profit.



The company intends to complete the remaining 86 million pounds of its 200 million pounds 2025 share buyback program in the second half, after completing 114 million pounds in the first half. The Board has proposed a 2025 interim dividend of 20.2 pence, an increase of 0.1p on the amount paid in relation to the 2024 interim dividend.



The company reiterated its group outlook for 2025. The group expects moderate revenue growth in 2025, at constant exchange rates, driven by announced acquisitions and broadly flat underlying revenue. Group operating margin for the year is expected to be moderately below 8.0%, compared to 8.3% in 2024.



In addition, Bunzl plc announced two further acquisitions, and the completion of two previously announced acquisitions.



Bunzl's profit attributable to company's equity holders for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was 181.9 million pounds or 55.5 pence per share down from 198.7 million pounds or 58.8 pence per share last year.



Adjusted profit after tax attributable to the Company's equity holders for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was 254.2 million pounds down 16.5% at actual exchange rates, due to a 45.9 million pounds decrease in adjusted profit before income tax partly offset by an 8.6 million pounds decrease in the tax on adjusted profit before income tax at constant exchange rates, and excluding 0.2 million pounds profit attributable to non-controlling interests. Adjusted earnings per share were 77.8 pence down from 90.8 pence in the prior year.



Revenue increased 0.8% to 5.760 billion pounds from last year's 5.712 billion pounds. Revenue for the period was up 4.2% at constant exchange rates.



In December 2024 Bunzl announced a 200 million pounds share buyback program, which commenced at the start of 2025. 114 million pounds of this buyback was completed by April 2025, at which point the Group paused the remainder of the program in order to ensure headroom for further potential value-accretive acquisitions. But the Board has decided to resume the program with the intention of completing the remaining 86 million pounds of its previously announced share buyback in 2025.



In July, Bunzl completed the acquisition of Quindesur, a Spanish distributor of foodservice and cleaning & hygiene products, with a strong focus in Southern Spain. In August, Bunzl completed the acquisition of Guantes Internacionales, S.A. de C.V. , a leading own brand personal protective equipment distributor based in Mexico, with a strong focus on gloves.



The acquisition of Solupack, a Brazilian distributor of own brand packaging solutions to the food industry, announced on the 24 June 2025, completed in July 2025. The acquisition of Hospitalia, one of the largest healthcare distributors in Chile, announced on 30 April 2025, completed in July 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News