Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 09:30
0,474 Euro
-1,50 % -0,007
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4800,49010:26
0,4750,49010:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 07:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viridien: Sinopec deploys 65,000 Sercel land nodes for complex 3D survey in Mexico

Sinopec deploys 65,000 Sercel land nodes for complex 3D survey in Mexico

Paris, France - August 26, 2025

Viridien has announced that its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, has sold and successfully delivered a complete land nodal acquisition system to Sinopec, one of the world's leading energy companies. The system, featuring 65,000 WiNG nodes, is currently being deployed to acquire a 3D seismic survey spanning approximately 3,000 square kilometers in the Tabasco and Veracruz regions of Mexico.

The project covers a variety of challenging terrains, including plains, flooded areas, swamps, and hills. It has already moved into the production phase, with operations running smoothly on the ground. The WiNG system's exceptional performance, efficiency and reliability are playing a key role in ensuring the delivery of optimal data quality for outstanding subsurface imaging, even in difficult field conditions.

Engineered for complex environments-including marshlands and dense vegetation-the Sercel WiNG system combines a fully scalable architecture with advanced wireless communication technology to deliver high-density, high-resolution seismic data under the toughest conditions. Thanks to its proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, field crews can monitor the entire acquisition spread in real time, enabling thorough and efficient quality control throughout the operation.

Jerome Denigot, Head of Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien, said, "This delivery marks an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Sinopec. We are especially pleased that survey production is underway and progressing as planned. It highlights the strength of our technology and the quality of support our teams provide on-site. This significant project further solidifies Sercel's presence in Latin America and confirms the growing worldwide adoption of nodal acquisition systems for large, high-end seismic exploration surveys. This will enable us to demonstrate the full potential of our Sercel nodal range, including our latest Accel drop node."

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Alexandre Leroy
Tel: + 33 6 85 18 44 31
E-Mail: ir@viridengroup.com		 Media Relations
Sara Pink-Zerling
Tel: + 33 6 37 57 95 44
E-Mail: media.relations@viridiengroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.