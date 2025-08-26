Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical program (the "Program") has commenced at the Company's 100%-owned Crown Property, which covers approximately 16,000 hectares situated adjacent to, and due south of, both Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM gold-copper project and Newmont's Brucejack gold mine. See map below to view the Crown Property location. The IP Program will target the Copernicus Zone and other geochemical anomalies along the Orion Spine at the Crown Property.

Crown Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/263873_62f16eaf64f9db92_002full.jpg

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President and CEO, comments: "We are pleased to announce that the geophysical phase of exploration on the Crown Project has begun. This study is expected to greatly assist our team in prioritizing drill targets along the Orion Spine, which is located directly south of, and on trend with the extensive string of Treaty-KSM gold-copper porphyry deposits. We believe that great geological potential exists for the continuation of the Treaty-KSM porphyry trend southwards, through the center of our Crown Claims beneath the Orion Spine.

The geophysical surveys will focus on the known zones of mineralization at Copernicus and areas of anomalous gold-in-rock geochemistry immediately north and south of Copernicus which lies mid-way down along the Orion Spine. We expect the IP survey to be completed before the end of August and Simcoe Geoscience will follow up with a Magnetotelluric (MT) study, which is designed to map lithologies and structures at depth. We anticipate that the results of these surveys will considerably improve our geologic understanding of the project as we prepare for preliminary exploration drilling. The goal is to evaluate the underlying geology along the 1.4-kilometer trend of the Copernicus Zone to determine if a large intrusive-related target at depth may be the source for the mobilized copper-gold-silver mineralization identified on surface. The IP study will cover 3.5-kilometers of the impressive, anomalous gold-in-rock geochemical trend that extends along the north-south oriented Orion Spine. The objective of the geophysical studies is to outline resistivity/conductivity and magnetic features that may represent larger mineralized targets, as well as identify major regional structures that are known to play an important role in the geological model for the porphyry systems located on trend to the north, at KSM and at Treaty Creek.

Our field crews have been mapping, prospecting and sampling freshly exposed outcrop on both the east and west flanks of the receding glaciers bounding the Orion Spine. Attention has been given to the structural orientation of high-grade base- and precious-metal mineralization that may be emanating from deeper sources, which could be related to potential intrusive-related activity such as a porphyry system. If the metal sources for the Copernicus Cu-Au-Ag structures are related to deeper, larger, mineralized bodies, vectoring from these, and other newly discovered structures, toward a potential source would be important information for designing the initial drill program. The first phase of rock channel sampling has been completed and these include 165 grab, rock-chip and saw-cut channel samples. We hope to receive the rock geochemical analysis results near the end of the month to coincide with the end of the IP program."

The MT Survey announced in the Company's press release dated August 6, 2025, will be carried out following the completion of the IP Program. Below is a view of the Orion Spine rock geochemical gold anomalies and areas for the IP and MT geophysical surveys at the Copernicus Zone.

2025 Ground Geophysical Survey Area - Orion Spine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/263873_62f16eaf64f9db92_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263873

SOURCE: Goldstorm Metals Corp.