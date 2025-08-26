Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Under the watchful eye of an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, a GAC Honda Accord sedan deftly achieved 17 moving vehicles in just 30 seconds, setting the world record for "The most moving cars weaved through in 30 seconds," and breaking the previous record of 16 moving vehicles, which was set by a new energy vehicle.

The challenge took place at a controlled venue. A total of 18 eleventh-generation Accord sedans participated in the record attempt, including one designated chasing vehicle and 17 moving vehicle markers. Before the attempt, the chasing vehicle maintained a steady, synchronized formation with the moving vehicle convoy. Upon the signal from the adjudicator, the chasing vehicle accelerated, weaving through the 17 moving Accord vehicles acting as dynamic obstacles, all within the 30-second time limit. Guinness officials rigorously oversaw the event to ensure strict adherence to the rules.

"Weaving through moving vehicles" is widely regarded as a grueling test of a vehicle's dynamic capabilities, requiring pinpoint steering, lightning-fast acceleration, stable chassis control, and reliable braking under intense time constraints. GAC Honda credits the Accord's triumph to its cutting-edge engineering technologies.

The Accord reaffirms that superior driving quality and dynamic performance remain critical benchmarks of automotive excellence.

Beyond its thrilling driving experience, the GAC Honda Accord is renowned for its reliability and impressive resale value, consistently topping its segment.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263717

SOURCE: 41Caijing