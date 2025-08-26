All resolutions were approved by a significant majority of over 99% of votes, reaffirming strong shareholder support for Circus' strategic direction and long-term growth plan.

The launch in the field of autonomous defense nutrition systems positions Circus as a pioneer of a new category and opens up the opportunity to scale this sector into a dominant business unit mid-term.

Backed by a growing series production and strong customer demand, Circus confirmed its commercial roadmap with deployments starting on track this fall.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, held its Annual General Meeting yesterday, August 25, 2025, at its Munich offices and R&D center. A total of 49.61 percent of share capital was represented. Shareholders approved all seven items on the agenda by a large majority, expressing continued confidence in the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

In his speech, CEO and Founder Nikolas Bullwinkel reflected on a transformative year in which the company completed its transition from R&D to commercialization. Circus successfully developed and introduced the CA-M, the world's first autonomous nutrition system for defense and high-risk environments. The company also expanded and scaled its proprietary AI software platform CircusOS over the last fiscal year, now the most advanced operational system in the sector, with further capabilities added through the acquisition of Fully AI earlier this year. Serial production of the CA-1 system has begun with manufacturing partner Celestica, and first deployments will start on track this fall with REWE Group.

"2024 was the year we proved our readiness. We moved from breakthrough prototypes to serial production, and laid the groundwork for long-term revenue growth all while staying perfectly within our financial and operational guidance," said Bullwinkel.

The company confirmed its commercial outlook with triple-digit production volumes expected over the short term, backed by growing enterprise demand across commercial and defense sectors.

With serial production running and deployments kicking off, Circus SE is entering a decisive phase of execution and expansion. While commercial partnerships like with REWE Group and Tamoil mark the start of rollout, the company sees defense as a generational opportunity one that could reshape its growth trajectory. Following the successful development of the CA-M and official NATO and U.S. Department of Defense supplier certification for defense AI-robotic deployments, Circus is now positioned at the forefront of AI-powered autonomous nutrition systems for military use.

"We believe the defense sector can become the largest part of our business within the next few years not just a new vertical, but our biggest revenue and growth driver mid-term," said Bullwinkel. "There is no other player globally with our level of technological readiness and AI-robotics knowledge within the defense sector."

With strong institutional interest and CA-1 deployments in full motion, Circus is poised to lead in a market that demands automation, resilience, and speed and where the company's first-mover advantage is unmatched.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

