Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 Symbol: CA1, has entered into an agreement with the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deploy its autonomous CA-1 robotic systems for tactical meal supply at training facilities of the 3rd Assault Brigade (3AB).

The agreement includes a framework arrangement for the procurement of up to 25 AI robotic systems. This marks the world's first deployment of embodied AI troop supply systems within active defence environments.

