With effect from August 27, 2025, the subscription rights of XSpray Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 04, 2025.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: XSPRAY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026140857 Order book ID: 419976 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



With effect from August 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in XSpray Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 25, 2025.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: XSPRAY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026140865 Order book ID: 419977 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB