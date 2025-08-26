With effect from August 27, 2025, the subscription rights of XSpray Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 04, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|XSPRAY TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0026140857
|Order book ID:
|419976
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from August 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in XSpray Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 25, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|XSPRAY BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0026140865
|Order book ID:
|419977
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire