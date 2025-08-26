Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its multidisciplinary exploration program across its 100% owned Paana Project, northern Finland. Diamond drilling at Paana will first focus on disseminated, Ikkari-style gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone in the Aarnivalkea West target. Drilling is set to commence in the coming days.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling at Paana will test the extent of disseminated gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone, Aarnivalkea West target. Systematic step-out holes are planned to build on results from previous dill programs, including: 55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold, hole FAVD64 7 36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold, hole AW-24-005 9

Target generation across the Paana Project to compliment focused drill program : Base of till (BOT) drilling is planned across key target areas at Paana designed to strengthen the pipeline of high-priority drill targets.

Mr. Jens Rönnqvist, M.Sc., has been appointed Exploration Manager (Finland) to provide operational and technical guidance for all exploration activities and stakeholder relations.

"We are excited to get back to exploration and build on the success from our last campaign," stated Chris Donaldson, CEO & Executive Chair. "We are also pleased to welcome Jens Rönnqvist to the team, a consistent presence on the ground in Finland. With extensive experience as both an exploration geologist and in stakeholder relations, Jens strengthens our technical capabilities, complemented by the support of our trusted contractors, Geopool OY."

2025 Exploration Program

Valkea's fully funded fall 2025 exploration program is designed to systematically evaluate the Aarnivalkea West target as well as develop new, high-priority target areas across the greater Paana Project. The Aarnivalkea West target, located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine and 65 km northwest of Rupert Resource's Ikkari deposit (Figure 1), is underlain by highly prospective rocks of the Central Lapland Greenstone belt. Based on previous exploration programs, the broad and open 1.3 km long target is considered prospective for both Kittila-style, high-grade mineralization and Ikkari-style disseminated mineralization.

Re-logging of drill core from the previous drill programs at Aarnivalkea West and Aarnivalkea East is underway. Data from the relogging efforts will be used to refine the geological model and help guide future exploration drilling. A diamond drill rig is scheduled to mobilise to site in the coming days where the focus of the drill program will be on testing the extent of Ikkari-style, disseminated gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone. Up to 2,000 meters of drilling in a series of step-out holes up- and down-dip as well as along-strike, north and south from AW-24-005 (36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold, see Company's news release dated February 27th, 2025) and FAVD-64 (55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold7) is planned. The holes will be aimed at defining mineralization continuity across the broader target area.

A project-wide base of till (BoT) drill program is scheduled to begin in the coming months. The focus of the BoT program will be on evaluating the footprints of high-priority gold anomalies defined in earlier programs and also on evaluating the western and northern extent of the broad Aarnivalkea West anomaly. Results from the BoT program will be used to refine new drill targets.

Exploration Manager - Finland

The Company has appointed Mr. Jens Rönnqvist as Exploration Manager (Finland). Mr. Rönnqvist has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration in the Nordics, including extensive work in Lapland, northern Finland, where he has contributed to projects with major mining companies such as B2Gold, Rio Tinto, and Boliden. He holds a Master of Science degree in Geology and Mineralogy from Åbo Akademi University, Finland.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Rönnqvist has gained broad expertise across geology, geophysics, and geochemistry, with significant time spent in field-based roles and managing exploration sites. He has also overseen client relations, advised on legal and regulatory matters, and planned and executed numerous exploration surveys. During his tenure with GeoPool OY, he contributed to more than 50 projects ranging from grassroots to mine-site exploration, supporting both junior companies and large international operators.

In addition to his technical credentials, Mr. Rönnqvist established and managed a Health & Safety organization within GeoPool, serving as H&S Officer and prioritizing safe, supportive work environments. Well-connected across the Nordic mining industry, he brings an extensive network and proven ability to advance exploration programs and foster strong stakeholder engagement.





Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects. See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/263884_96ec89a64408787c_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Map showing previous drill collar locations with selected highlights from the Aarnivalkea West target, Paana Project. The focus for the upcoming drill program is the Koivu Zone (outlined in red) well as poorly tested areas across the 1.3 km trend (outlined in orange). See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7621/263884_96ec89a64408787c_002full.jpg

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Valkea Resources and a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Valkea and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Valkea's projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to commencement of trading on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the benefits of the Acquisition and the Offering; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of metals; the integration of assets acquired by the Company; and the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263884

SOURCE: Valkea Resources