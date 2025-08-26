Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "The Company") and its partner Olympio Metals Limited ("Olympio") are pleased to announce that results from the first two drill holes at the Decoeur Prospect have significantly extended gold mineralization both at depth and along strike. Olympio has an option to earn an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources in return for an investment of $2 million in exploration work and a cash and share payment of $1.25M.

Highlights

Assay results received for the first two holes drilled at the Decoeur Prospect within the Bousquet Project have extended the mineralization at depth and along strike, including: 14.50m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 355.50m (BO-25-40) 3.75m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 13.25m (BO-25-39)

Hole BO-25-40 targeted previously unrecognized north-trending structural zones, and has returned the best intercept at Decoeur since the prospect was discovered 80 years ago

North-trending mineralized structures are poorly defined by historical drilling and are a priority target for future drilling at Decoeur

Hole BO-25-39 has confirmed near-surface gold mineralization associated with the North Bousquet Fault and remains untested to the east

To-date ALL 12 drillholes completed and assayed across three prospects at Bousquet have successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization

Drilling at Bousquet is ongoing with assay results to continue over the next two months

The Bousquet Project is located on the Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines

Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines

Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:

"We are delighted to have returned the best intercept at Decoeur with a single targeted drillhole. Hole BO-25-40 has confirmed a previously unrecognized geological interpretation at Decoeur and we are confident that further drilling with this strategy will provide an opportunity to upgrade the scale of the Decoeur Prospect. Hole BO-25-39 has significantly extended the Decoeur gold mineralization to the east near surface and supports our interpretation the North Bousquet Fault is a fundamental regional structure with previously unrecognized prospectivity for gold mineralization."

« Bullion Gold's management is very encouraged by the steady flow of positive results at Bousquet. Our partner continues to execute at a high level, and the project's proximity to established mining infrastructure could provide significant strategic advantages should future results confirm the potential for an economic gold deposit, » said Guy Morissette, CEO of Bullion Gold.

Table 1: Significant gold intersections from recent drilling at Decoeur Prospect

(>= 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole)

Hole ID Sig Int From Sig Int Width1 Au (g/t) Sig Int Text



BO-25-39 13.25 3.75 2.24 3.75m @ 2.24 g/t

Au from 13.25m BO-25-40 338.00 2.15 0.84 2.15m @ 0.84 g/t

Au from 338.00m BO-25-40 355.50 14.50 1.96 14.50m @ 1.96 g/t

Au from 355.50m BO-25-40 373.80 2.00 1.39 2.00m @ 1.39 g/t

Au from 373.80m

1 Widths are along the hole. True widths are not known at this time, but it is believed to be at least 80% of the width along the hole.

Hole BO-25-40 was designed to test north-trending structures at Decoeur, interpreted from field mapping at Amadee and Decoeur by the Olympio exploration team. Historical drilling was drilled exclusively north-south to test for east-trending structures (Figure 1), thus potentially missing these important north-trending mineralised structures. Hole BO-25-40 was drilled with an azimuth of 220o, and intercepted 14.50m @ 1.96 g/t Au (downhole, see Table 1), the best gold intercept recorded at Decoeur to date. The mineralized zone in hole BO-25-40 is associated with a significantly chlorite-carbonate altered talc-schist unit. The mineralized zone is interpreted to occur in the hanging-wall of the North Bousquet Fault (Figure 2). The mineralization style and the host lithology (talc schist) are very similar to gold mineralization associated with Piché Group lithologies on the Cadillac Break 1.4km to the north (Figure 4). The distinctive Piché Group volcano-sedimentary package is intimately associated with gold mineralization at numerous resources along the Cadillac Break.

Hole BO-25-39 was drilled into the interpreted location of the North Bousquet Fault to the east of the historically defined Decoeur Prospect (Figure 1). The hole intersected 3.75m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 13.25m (downhole), hosted exclusively in talc-schist, as occurs in hole BO-25-40. Hole BO-25-39 has confirmed the potential for shallow mineralization associated with the Piché Group talc-schists in the hanging wall of the North Bousquet Fault. The extent of mapped talc-chlorite schist peripheral to the North Bousquet Fault to the east of BO-25-39 (Figure 1) represents a high priority exploration target. The target area is also associated with an IP chargeability anomalies (Figure 3).

Olympio subsequently completed two more drillholes, BO-25-50 and BO-25-51 to the east of Hole BO-25-39 targeting mapped talc-chlorite schists in the hanging wall of the North Bousquet Fault (Figure 1). Both holes intersected sulphide-bearing altered talc shists, and assay results are expected to be received in the coming month.

The VLF EM data (Figure 3) illustrates the continuity of the North Bousquet Fault. The recent drilling has confirmed the association between talc-schists in the hanging wall of the North Bousquet Fault and gold mineralization. This relationship will be targeted by further drilling, particularly to the east of Decoeur. VLF is a passive EM surveying technique that is well suited to detecting linear conductors. A ground-based VLF survey was conducted over the Bousquet Project in 1986vi. The structures are inferred to host disseminated sulphides and/or graphitic schists which produce an EM response, and potentially also an IP response.

Notably at Decoeur, there has been very little historical shallow drilling. Further drilling at Decoeur (and along the North Bousquet Fault) will focus on testing for shallow gold mineralization and north trending structures by drilling at an appropriate azimuth (220o or similar).

Olympio looks forward to keeping the market updated on our continuing drill campaign at the Bousquet Project.

QAQC

The NQ drilling program was implanted and run by Explo-Logik in Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill core was split with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Mississauga, and prepared in their facility in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples are processed by fire assays on 50 gr with atomic absorption finish and by "four acids digestion" with ICP-OES finish, respectively, for gold base metals and pathfinder elements. Some veins samples are processed by metallic screen procedure to y assay separately coarse fraction with a cut at 106 µm and using 1kg sample preparation. Samples preparation duplicates, varied standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified person.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the province of Quebec. The Company is developing the 100% owned Langlade and Bodo SM projects. For more information, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

