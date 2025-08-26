EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Sets New Record Processing Over 1 Billion Points for B2B Payments, in Just 8 Weeks

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is proud to announce a significant milestone processing over 1 billion points for its business customers in the first 8 weeks of this Q3, 2025.

EonX powers B2B payment processing platforms with embedded loyalty, where SMB customers earn points for every dollar spent on their business payments. The Company is building momentum as it prepares to launch in the USA.

Andrew Kallen, President & Group CEO of EonX, stated, "We are thrilled with our results, but more importantly, thankful to our customers and proud of our people. This is just the beginning, so buckle up and stay tuned as we enter our full-scale commercialization phase across Australia and launch in the USA."

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering B2B payments with embedded loyalty, whilst rewarding business and customers on every transaction.

