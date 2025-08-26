Anzeige
26.08.2025
EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Sets New Record Processing Over 1 Billion Points for B2B Payments, in Just 8 Weeks

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is proud to announce a significant milestone processing over 1 billion points for its business customers in the first 8 weeks of this Q3, 2025.

EonX powers B2B payment processing platforms with embedded loyalty, where SMB customers earn points for every dollar spent on their business payments. The Company is building momentum as it prepares to launch in the USA.

Andrew Kallen, President & Group CEO of EonX, stated, "We are thrilled with our results, but more importantly, thankful to our customers and proud of our people. This is just the beginning, so buckle up and stay tuned as we enter our full-scale commercialization phase across Australia and launch in the USA."

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering B2B payments with embedded loyalty, whilst rewarding business and customers on every transaction.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"
President & Group CEO

For more information about EonX please contact:

Andrew Kallen
President & Group CEO
EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776
Email: investors@eonx.com
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eonx-sets-new-record-processing-over-1-billion-points-for-b2b-pay-1065435

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
