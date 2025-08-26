Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Advances Institutional Readiness with New PCAOB Registered Auditor and Expanded Market Making Team

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Spetz Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is pleased to announce the appointment of HDCPA Professional Corporation as its new corporate auditor. HDCPA is a Canadian firm with over 15 years of experience and is registered with both the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) in the United States.

This appointment marks a significant milestone as the Company transitions away from BDO Ziv Haft, which was originally engaged by the prior management team. Spetz looks forward to a long-term relationship with HDCPA as the Company continues to advance its corporate governance, financial transparency, and prepares for future initiatives, including uplisting to a senior U.S. exchange. HDCPA's PCAOB registration is particularly important as it enables the firm to audit companies listed on the NASDAQ, aligning with the Company's growth strategy and capital markets roadmap.

"We're excited to welcome HDCPA as our new auditors," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "Their cross-border expertise and PCAOB accreditation bring a level of sophistication and preparedness to our audit process that will support our ambitions as a public company operating in multiple jurisdictions."

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP), effective August 21, 2025, to provide market-making services for its common shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of the agreement, Spetz Inc. will pay a monthly service fee of $5,000 CAD, paid three months in advance. There are no performance obligations or equity-based compensation, and VLP is solely responsible for any trading losses incurred in the provision of services.

The agreement has an initial term of three months and automatically renews on a monthly basis unless terminated by either party with written notice. The Company and VLP are arm's-length parties, and VLP and its principals currently have no ownership or direct interest in the securities of the Company, although VLP and its clients may acquire an interest in the future.

VLP will operate alongside Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc., which was previously engaged in June 2025, to enhance liquidity, support tighter bid-ask spreads, and ensure an orderly market for the Company's shares.

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

