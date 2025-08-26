Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, announces the successful completion of Kora AI's integration with Smithery.ai, a leading data transformation platform and business update on strategic venture partners.

KORA AI UPDATE

The Company has successfully completed Kora AI's integration with Smithery.ai, a leading data transformation platform. This milestone extends Kora's agentic AI capabilities by enabling advanced data processing, cleaning, and analysis directly within treasury workflows. For users, this means complex on-chain and market datasets can now be transformed and interpreted through natural language instructions, simplifying the process of extracting actionable insights. For Kora agents, the integration provides access to high-performance data tools, strengthening their ability to monitor markets, analyze risk, and support treasury optimization. This achievement builds on Pioneer's July 25th announcement of Kora's private beta launch, demonstrating continued delivery of key platform capabilities.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS AND VENTURES UPDATE

Pioneer's layered treasury model integrates direct Bitcoin and digital asset holdings, AI-driven DAT treasury automation through Kora AI, and strategic venture partner equity positions in public digital asset treasury leaders to capture revenue growth from AI and digital asset treasury adoption. Our strategic venture partners have had an active month to date with key highlights that include the following:

Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS) On August 6, 2025, Satsuma closed a £163.66m second secured convertible loan note round led by ParaFi Capital, with participation from Pantera Capital, Kraken, Digital Currency Group, Blockchain.com, Arrington Capital, FalconX, Borderless Capital, Kenetic Capital, Kingsway Capital, Off The Chain Capital, Origin Protocol, Primitive Ventures, Hypersphere, Stratos and others. A significant number of subscribers elected to settle in Bitcoin, with 1,097.29 BTC accepted and retained by its Singapore subsidiary (Satsuma Pte), equivalent to ~C$174 million at the Aug 6, 2025 BTC/CAD rate (~C$158,243/BTC). Media analyses following the RNS place Satsuma among the largest UK-listed corporate Bitcoin treasuries (reported as #2 in the UK), and a notable holder globally within the public-company cohort. As of today's announcement, Pioneer holds 20,000,000 SATS shares (~4.07%).

Sundae Bar Plc (AIM: SBAR) On August 5, 2025, Sundae Bar Plc appointed Damian Player as Chief Agent Officer (CAO). Player is a recognised AI-agent developer and influencer (20k+ followers on X), and founder of Agent Integrator. His remit spans community growth, quality curation of third-party agents, and market positioning for Sundae Bar's unified AI-agent marketplace, aligning with the company's execution roadmap following its AIM admission. For investors, the appointment signals added operating depth in developer relations and agent onboarding-key levers for marketplace scale and usage. Pioneer holds 26,304,668 SBAR shares (~5.49%).

Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYK) On August 13, 2025, Cykel AI announced the launch of GTM AI, a zero-setup sales automation solution powered by its autonomous AI sales agent Eve. GTM AI is designed to remove configuration barriers by automatically learning a company's positioning and generating outreach campaigns on deployment, and includes autonomous lead research drawing on a ~700 million-contact dataset. The product is intended to execute end-to-end B2B sales workflows (prospecting, personalised outreach, lead qualification and nurturing) and runs on Cykel's proprietary TaskOS agent infrastructure alongside the company's other digital workers (Lucy for recruitment, Samson for research). Pioneer holds 19,110,000 CYK shares (~4.17%).

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented: "Kora is being engineered as a practical system for treasury intelligence and automation, and the Smithery integration adds scale and rigor to how our agents handle market and on-chain data. Pioneer's Layered Treasury strategy of direct digital asset ownership, Kora-driven automation performance, and equity exposure to public leaders in Bitcoin treasury strategy such as Satsuma, Sundae Bar, and Cykel, creates diversified, AI-enabled exposure to Bitcoin and agent infrastructure. Satsuma's recent note financing and BTC settlement adds meaningful balance-sheet depth to a key partner and is consistent with our strategy."

CLOSING OF NOTE FINANCING

Separately, the Company announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $625,000. Each Unit was comprised of a senior unsecured 7.5% note (a "Note") and 1,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). The notes have maturity dates ranging from July 9, 2026 to August 7, 2026. An aggregate total of 625,000 Warrants were issued, each Warrant exercisable at $0.30 per share for a period of 60 months from issuance, expiring August 26, 2030. Each Warrant and common shares underlying such Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months expiring December 26, 2025.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of the Company, and Mark Rutledge, a director of the Company, each participated in the Offering, purchasing an aggregate of 40 Units for an aggregate price of $40,000 representing 2.0% of the Units issued.

As previously disclosed, up to 20% of the net Offering proceeds will be used for research and development costs, operating expenses, reporting infrastructure and general and administrative expenses, with the remaining proceeds to be used to acquire Bitcoin, which will be deposited with an arm's length custodian. The Company intends to use its proprietary KORA AI (discussed further below) to optimize the treasury performance of these holdings. On maturity of the Notes, the Company will pay to the Noteholders a premium amount equal to (a) 80% of any growth in net value of such holdings from closing to maturity, less (b) the principal amount and accrued interest owing under the Notes at maturity, net of any and all costs and expenses related thereto. If the value of such holdings decreases or stays the same, no premium amount will be paid. The Notes may be redeemed by the Company at any time prior to maturity by providing 15 days prior notice and paying all indebtedness owing thereunder up to the date of redemption. Neither the Notes or Warrants will trade on any securities exchange, are non-transferrable, and will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period from issuance.

KORA AI

The Company has, through its subsidiary Kora AI (Singapore), developed "KORA", an AI-powered application focused on DeFi. KORA is designed to provide real-time information regarding DeFi, which may include behavioral nudges, market alerts, or other general market information, all in a manner meant to simplify information gathering for the user in an environment that may otherwise seem overwhelming to individuals who do not have the time or energy to stay up-to-date with the minutiae of the rapidly evolving DeFi world. KORA may also be used for providing portfolio insights or execution suggestions. By doing so, Pioneer believes KORA will address a large and underserved market segment. In April 2025, KORA entered private beta stage of development and is currently undergoing controlled testing with select early users. Development to date has included the completion of core infrastructure components such as API frameworks, exchange connectivity, and wallet integration, alongside initial deployment of AI models for sentiment analysis and trading signal generation.

The private beta phase is structured to run over several months and is intended to inform further refinement of KORA's strategy engine, user interface, and execution logic. Feedback and performance data from this phase will guide decisions regarding broader commercialization, including the scope and timing of a potential commercial launch. Pioneer anticipates continued enhancements throughout 2025, including expansion of multi-chain functionality and evaluation of integration with emerging DeFi venues. While Pioneer is encouraged by progress-to-date, the full commercial release of Kora remains subject to ongoing development milestones and evolving market conditions.

Pioneer intends to make KORA available to strategic partners or other third parties. Revenue generation will be based on licensing or white-label fees, which may itself be based on subscription-based fees or more traditional license fees. Pioneer will not offer KORA directly to end-users unless allowable under applicable laws.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

