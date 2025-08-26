Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Fireside Chat with Ainos: AI Nose Sets New Bar in AI Scent Digitization, Eyes 2026 Scale-Up

From biotech to SmellTech, Ainos transforms as a first mover in next-gen sensory AI

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent detection, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report spotlighting AI Nose's first-mover breakthrough in giving AI the sense of smell, along with the Company's commercialization roadmap and pathway to profitability. The report draws insights from a management fireside chat on August 20, 2025.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Strategic reinvention into AI-driven SmellTech: Ainos' 2021 acquisition of the AI Nose platform marked its pivot from biotech roots to pioneering a new frontier in sensory AI. While continuing to advance its VELDONA® pipeline, the Company is now building AI Nose into its primary growth engine, positioning SmellTech as a transformative layer of AI-driven automation across healthcare, robotics, and smart industry, fueled by rising global demand for AI-driven automation.

First-mover advantage anchored by scalable hardware, proprietary AI and data moat: Originally engineered for healthcare's demanding accuracy standards, AI Nose is now scaling into semiconductors, robotics, and smart manufacturing. Roughly the size of a smartphone, its portable design enables rapid, cost-efficient deployment at industrial scale, a sharp contrast to other large-sized electronic nose (e-nose) sensing systems. Powered by years of proprietary Smell ID scent data and its smell language model (SLM), Ainos is set to command a defensible edge in sensory AI with high barriers to entry for competitors.

Strategic partnerships catalyze capital-efficient industrial expansion: In 2025, Ainos forged a series of strategic alliances with leading semiconductor, robotics, and automation companies including ASE Technology Holding ("ASEH"), ugo, Inc., Kenmec Mechanical Engineering, and Solomon Technology. These partnerships aim to deploy AI Nose across robotics and industrial environments, positioned to generate recurring revenues under the SmellTech-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The Company's first semiconductor order includes a $2.1 million, three-year contract for 1,400 units, with expansion potential first to around 5,000 units then to up to 15,000 units.

Commercial scale-up to unlock recurring revenue flywheel in 2026: With pilot programs advancing across robotics, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, and healthcare, Ainos is positioning AI Nose to scale into tens of thousands of units in 2026. This expansion is expected to unlock strong recurring revenues from software and data subscriptions. As the SmellTech flywheel accelerates, each new deployment will generate more data, sharpen accuracy, accelerate adoption, and amplify recurring revenues, driving long-term growth across multiple sectors. AI Nose is poised to emerge as a leading standard for olfactory intelligence in the AI era.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=MS_AIMD_08152025

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

