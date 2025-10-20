Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Spotlights Ainos-NEXCOM Partnership as Catalyst for High-Growth Edge AI Expansion

Collaboration brings AI Nose to the edge, advancing intelligent sensing and industrial sustainability

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting Ainos' strategic partnership with NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. ("NEXCOM"), a Taiwan-based pioneer in industrial computing and edge AI solutions. The collaboration marks Ainos' sixth industrial partnership in 2025, further strengthening its commercial ecosystem centered on the Company's proprietary AI Nose platform.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Strategic alliance positions Ainos at the forefront of edge AI: Ainos' partnership with NEXCOM strengthens AI Nose's presence in the rapidly expanding edge AI computing sector, one of the most transformative frontiers in modern technology. NEXCOM, an NVIDIA ecosystem partner for the Jetson platform, operates across six global business units in the U.S., Taiwan, and China, spanning industrial automation, robotics, intelligent transportation, smart city, and healthcare.

AI Nose integration to elevate industrial efficiency and real-time intelligence: Ainos will integrate its scent-based edge AI solution, powered by AI Nose and smell language model (SLM), into NEXCOM's edge AI and automation systems, enabling real-time environmental sensing, intelligent monitoring, and predictive maintenance across industrial and manufacturing operations-improving sustainability operations for NEXCOM's industrial clients. By processing olfactory data locally at the edge instead of in the cloud, the system can reduce latency, safeguard data privacy, and deliver instant actionable insights for mission-critical applications.

Expanding reach through NEXCOM's global network: Leveraging NEXCOM's network of 117 partners across 50 countries, Ainos will gain exposure to a significant industrial customer base and potential new distribution channels that could expand SmellTech-as-a-Service commercialization. The partnership also opens synergies between NEXCOM's edge AI computing platforms and robot controllers and Ainos' Smell ID dataset, further reinforcing Ainos' leadership in digital olfaction and intelligent sensing.

Edge AI emerges as a powerful global growth engine: The edge AI market is projected to reach $57-$66 billion by 2030, growing at over 20% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"), driven by the proliferation of IoT devices, the rollout of 5G networks, and demand for real-time data processing and enhanced privacy across multiple industries. AI Nose is strategically positioned at the intersection of MEMS technology, quantum sensing, and advanced AI algorithms, forming the foundation for a new class of intelligent, context-aware IoT systems that can sense, analyze, and respond in real time.

"Ainos continues to build strong execution momentum toward AI Nose's commercial launch in 2026," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos, Inc. "NEXCOM joins a growing lineup of industrial partners that includes global leaders in semiconductors, automation, and robotics-each helping us validate and deploy SmellTech in high-value applications. Together, we're transforming factory intelligence by bringing scent-based sensing to the edge, turning real-world air data into actionable insights that improve uptime, safety, and sustainability."

