Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) ("CMC") for a long-term offtake agreement to secure heavy rare earth element feedstock from CMC's Tanbreez Project in southern Greenland.

Under the terms of the proposed arrangement, Critical Metals Corp. intends to supply Ucore with a rare earth product from Tanbreez over an initial 10-year term. This material will be used as feedstock for Ucore's Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Alexandria, Louisiana, a facility supported by both the U.S. Department of Defense and the State of Louisiana. Smaller volumes will initially be processed at Ucore's Commercial Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario.

"Critical Metals Corp's Tanbreez offers tremendous opportunities for Ucore given the significant concentration of heavy rare earths it contains, which are essential for the production of rare earth permanent magnets," said Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore. "Both Critical Metals Corp and Ucore share a vision to lessen China's grip of the rare earth ecosystem in the West, and we look forward to our partnership, positioning us both to meet the growing demand for rare earths while addressing national security challenges."

"Ucore's refining capabilities, together with feedstock from the Tanbreez project, has the potential to fill key gaps in the western rare earth supply chain," said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. "These materials are critical to a number of western defense and consumer applications and we look forward to teaming up with Ucore and their exceptional team to support the development of a robust supply chain in America that isn't reliant on China."

The non-binding LOI sets out the parties' intentions to negotiate and execute a Definitive Offtake Agreement. Terms of the LOI include the delivery of a mixed rare earth carbonate or oxide, with specifications to be agreed to, over a multi-year term commencing on the later of July 1, 2027 or commercial production. The execution of a Definitive Offtake Agreement remains subject to customary conditions including completion of due diligence, finalization of commercial terms, and necessary approvals.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding the disclosure in the press release above about the government support for Ucore, the Company has assumed that the applicable projects (including each of the associated milestones) will be completed satisfactorily and in accordance with the respective agreements or letters of intent (as applicable) for such government support. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business activities, its ability to qualify for and receive any additional funding from any U.S. or Canadian government, the CDF and the aforementioned projects (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q1 2025 (filed on SEDAR+ on May 9, 2025) (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as the risks described below. As noted above, the execution of a Definitive Offtake Agreement will be conditional upon the parties agreeing on commercial terms, among other conditions precedent.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMCs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to continue and complete the ongoing research and development work required at the CDF and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report that demonstrates that Bokan is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction and eventual commissioning and operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX RapidSX failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263944

SOURCE: Ucore Rare Metals Inc.