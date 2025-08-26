Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:14
97,58 Euro
-0,25 % -0,24
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 17:20 Uhr
106 Leser
KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 2Q 2025

Interim Reports 2Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- June 30th 2025, issued on August 26th 2025

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited1 Jan-30 Jun 2024 unaudited1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited1 Jan-30 Jun 2024 unaudited
Revenue1,599,6961,480,569379,003343,448
Operating profit804,059770,686190,499178,776
Profit before tax585,365586,023138,686135,940
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent584,018602,657138,367139,798
Net cash from operating activities398,482333,47594,40977,356
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement805,454899,729190,830208,710
Cash recoveries1,910,3051,737,547452,593403,059
Net cash from investing activities(40,849)(5,445)(9,678)(1,263)
Net cash from financing activities(306,293)(535,446)(72,568)(124,207)
Net change in cash51,340(207,416)12,164(48,114)
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)28.7129.466.806.83
Average number of shares ('000)19,39219,31919,39219,319
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)30.1231.207.147.24
As at30 Jun 2025 unaudited31 Dec 202430 Jun 2025 unaudited31 Dec 2024
Total assets12,098,92511,648,8792,852,2422,726,159
Non-current liabilities6,491,2606,504,4821,530,2721,522,228
Current liabilities844,361615,740199,053144,100
Equity4,763,3044,528,6571,122,9181,059,831
Share capital19,40319,3824,5744,536
Book value per ordinary share245.49233.6557.8754.68

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 17:17 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
