KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 2Q 2025

Interim Reports 2Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- June 30th 2025, issued on August 26th 2025

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Jun 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Jun 2024 unaudited Revenue 1,599,696 1,480,569 379,003 343,448 Operating profit 804,059 770,686 190,499 178,776 Profit before tax 585,365 586,023 138,686 135,940 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 584,018 602,657 138,367 139,798 Net cash from operating activities 398,482 333,475 94,409 77,356 Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 805,454 899,729 190,830 208,710 Cash recoveries 1,910,305 1,737,547 452,593 403,059 Net cash from investing activities (40,849) (5,445) (9,678) (1,263) Net cash from financing activities (306,293) (535,446) (72,568) (124,207) Net change in cash 51,340 (207,416) 12,164 (48,114) Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 28.71 29.46 6.80 6.83 Average number of shares ('000) 19,392 19,319 19,392 19,319 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 30.12 31.20 7.14 7.24 As at 30 Jun 2025 unaudited 31 Dec 2024 30 Jun 2025 unaudited 31 Dec 2024 Total assets 12,098,925 11,648,879 2,852,242 2,726,159 Non-current liabilities 6,491,260 6,504,482 1,530,272 1,522,228 Current liabilities 844,361 615,740 199,053 144,100 Equity 4,763,304 4,528,657 1,122,918 1,059,831 Share capital 19,403 19,382 4,574 4,536 Book value per ordinary share 245.49 233.65 57.87 54.68

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 17:17 CEST.