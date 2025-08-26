Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar"), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting (the "AGM").

All the resolutions that were presented at the AGM on August 25, 2025, were approved by the shareholders.

These included the:

Receipt of the financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the auditor's report thereon;

Fixing the number of directors at six (6) and the election of directors;

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton S.E.N.C.R.L. as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

Approval of the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan;

Approval of the acquisition by the Corporation of the Roger property pursuant to the asset purchase agreement dated April 21, 2025 with XXIX Metal Corp. and Orecap Invest Corp. (the "Acquisition") and the creation of two new "Control Persons" under TSX Venture Exchange policies;

Approval of the change of management of the Corporation to take effect upon completion of the Acquisition.

Board and Management Changes

At the AGM, the following directors were elected:

Kiril Mugerman

Maxime Lemieux

Guy Le Bel

Geneviève Ayotte

Following completion of the Acquisition, the following directors will join the board in replacement of Maxime Lemieux and Geneviève Ayotte:

Charles Beaudry

Stephen Stewart

Ardem Keshishian

James Sykes

Following completion of the Acquisition, expected in the coming days, Peter Cashin will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and Joel Friedman will assume the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, in accordance with the approval of the shareholders. More information on the upcoming activities will be presented after the closing.

Correction to August 5, 2025 Press Release

Furthermore, the Corporation wishes to issue a correction to its press release dated August 5, 2025, regarding the section entitled "Changes to the Management and Board of Directors."

In the biography of Mr. James Sykes, the statement that he "has been directly and indirectly involved with the discovery of over 500 M lbs. of U3O₈ in the Athabasca Basin" is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). This disclosure has been removed from all Corporation materials, including the Corporation's website.

Other than the correction noted above, all other information contained in the August 5, 2025 press release along with the August 6, 2025 press release remains accurate and unchanged.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi - Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi - Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 34 000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD.

