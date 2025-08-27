

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne+Nagel announced that it has partnered with MTU Maintenance Lease Services to establish a new fulfilment centre in Zhuhai, China, aimed at streamlining the supply of aero engine parts.



The facility complements MTU Maintenance Lease Services' existing parts hubs in the Netherlands and the United States, forming a globally integrated logistics network that ensures fast and reliable access to critical components.



The Zhuhai centre features bonded storage and offers same-day or 24-hour despatch, operating 365 days a year. It provides uninterrupted support for urgent line-replaceable-unit (LRU) requirements and time-critical operations, including aircraft-on-ground (AOG) situations.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News