S&P Dow Jones Indices: Elanco Animal Health Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sarepta Therapeutics to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) will replace Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: SRPT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sarepta Therapeutics will replace Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASD: BRKL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (XNYS: BHLB) is acquiring Brookline Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post merger, Berkshire Hills Bancorp will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 with a name and ticker change to Beacon Financial Corp. (NYSE: BBT).
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
September 2, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Elanco Animal Health
ELAN
Health Care
September 2, 2025
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Sarepta Therapeutics
SRPT
Health Care
September 2, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Sarepta Therapeutics
SRPT
Health Care
September 2, 2025
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Brookline Bancorp
BRKL
Financials
