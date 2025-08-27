Anzeige
15,45515,83509:28
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 00:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Elanco Animal Health Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sarepta Therapeutics to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) will replace Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: SRPT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sarepta Therapeutics will replace Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASD: BRKL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (XNYS: BHLB) is acquiring Brookline Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post merger, Berkshire Hills Bancorp will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 with a name and ticker change to Beacon Financial Corp. (NYSE: BBT).

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

September 2, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Elanco Animal Health

ELAN

Health Care

September 2, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sarepta Therapeutics

SRPT

Health Care

September 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sarepta Therapeutics

SRPT

Health Care

September 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Brookline Bancorp

BRKL

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
