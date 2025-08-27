Original-Research: Global Fashion Group S.A. - from NuWays AG



27.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of NuWays AG to Global Fashion Group S.A. Company Name: Global Fashion Group S.A. ISIN: LU2010095458 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 27.08.2025 Target price: EUR 0.80 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch

GFG released Q2 results that were overall marked by further improvements in top line and margins. In detail: Q2 NMV came in flat yoy at € 249m in constant currency (-8% yoy after FX), highlighting the stabilization of demand across all regions. Particularly strong recovery was seen in LATAM (+10.2% yoy before FX) and ANZ (+5.8% yoy before FX) and could offset the ongoing decline in SEA (-22.5% yoy before FX), which still remains challenging for now. The stabilisation was the direct effect of (1) a stable user base (LTM active customers declined by only 2.5% yoy), particularly in ANZ and LATAM, where new & reactivated customers outpaced churn, coupled with (2) a stable average order value of € 61.40 (+2% yoy, -6% yoy after FX). Accordingly, Q2 sales declined slightly by 1.2% yoy (-8.4% after FX) to € 163m. Notably, the trend shift towards Marketplace and Platform services and away from Retail business model continued, with sales from Marketplace and Platform Services growing by 4% and Retail sales declining by 7% yoy in H1. This shift coupled with a 1.8pp higher gross margin on retail sales (eNuW) on the back of less aged inventory, has continued to positively affect the group's gross margin by 2.9pp yoy to 47.7% in Q2. Further overhead reductions and a more cost efficient fulfilment (expense per order: -7% yoy), led to an overall adj. EBITDA margin improvement by 3.9pp yoy and a € 3m adj. EBITDA in Q2 (vs. € -3.7m in Q2'24). Consequently, GFG reiterated its FY'25e guidance of adj. EBITDA break even (eNuW: € 1.7m) and NMV ranging from € 1-1.1bn (eNuW: € 1.06bn). With that, GFG is also improving the cash generation picture. Although normalized FCF came in slightly worse than last year at € -62m per H1 (vs. -€ 57m in H1'24) and at only € -1.4m in Q2 (€ -1m in Q2'24), due to unfavorable WC swings (specifically trade payables) in H1, the cash generation should nevertheless improve overall in FY'25e. With operating cashflow to improve from € -36 last year to € -10m in FY'25e (eNuW) on the back of the visible profitability gains and with less CAPEX (€ 3m in Q2 vs. € 9m in Q2'24) expected throughout the year, we expect a drastically improved FY'25e FCF of € -25m (vs. € -42m in FY'24). With a solid pro-forma net cash position of € 97.2m, GFG has enough leeway to continue to drive the ongoing developments and restructurings. Especially the SEA turnaround (with a new CEO in place and other strategic measures in the pipeline), which could play a vital role in achieving a positive FCF over the next years, but this also depends on macro-economic developments. Against this backdrop, GFG remains undervalued. Especially with positive FCFs visible on the horizon while simultaneously trading at a negative EV, current valuation seems unjustified in our view. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 0.80, based on DCF.



You can download the research here: global-fashion-group-sa-2025-08-27-update-en-2ec97

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

