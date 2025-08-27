Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics Reports Half-Year Results with Double-Digit Million Profit

Shape Robotics today announces its half-year financial results for 2025 looking back on the past 12 months (LTM) with record-high revenue, record-high EBITDA, and a positive net result of DKK 13.5 million. The combination of strengthened margins, long-term financing, new partnerships, and the rapid integration of the Finnish company Sanako has, over the past year, established Shape Robotics as a leading global provider of educational technology.

Half-Year 2025 - Key Figures:

LTM revenue: DKK 325.5 million

Record LTM EBITDA: DKK 50.8 million

Positive LTM net result: DKK 13.5 million

Q2 2025 revenue: DKK 60 million (-16% vs. Q2 2024)

H1 2025 revenue: DKK 129.7 million (+22% vs. H1 2024)

Shape Robotics maintains full-year 2025 guidance

Strategic Milestones:

Finland: The acquisition of Sanako Oy has equipped Shape Robotics with the world's only integrated STEAM+Language solution, combining language and technology education.

Vietnam: Major order for 150 Thinken labs including Sanako Connect worth EUR 3.8 million (DKK 28 million), directly enabled by the rapidly implemented language technology from Sanako.

Poland: Framework agreement worth a minimum of EUR 30 million with a leading IT distributor with a strong footprint in Poland, including the planned rollout of approx. 16,000 Fable robots.

Financing: EUR 8.8 million UniCredit facility ensures flexibility to drive further global growth.

Global recognition: Shape Robotics was selected among the Top 30 Global EdTech Companies 2025 by TIME/Statista.

Statement from CEO Mark Abraham:

"Our strategic focus on high-margin solutions is now paying off. We are delivering both record-high EBITDA and a positive net result - while also securing significant international orders based on our increasingly efficient and comprehensive solutions. Our targeted acquisition strategy and modus operandi of opening new markets are working. The smooth integration of Sanako now enables us to offer the global market a complete TECHDUCATION ecosystem, combining STEAM, robotics, and AI-powered language learning. This effort consolidates our position in Europe, strengthens our global outlook, and creates new growth opportunities in both Asia and the Middle East," says Mark Abraham, CEO of Shape Robotics.

The half-year results will be presented by Shape Robotics' new Investor Relations Manager, Kirstine Mogensen, at 10:00 CET on 27 August 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance:

Revenue growth: 20-35% (H1 actual: +22%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin: min. 10% (H1 actual: 19%)

EBITDA margin: min. 8% (H1 actual: 19%)

Contribution margin: 29-32% (in line with previous years)

