Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics - H1 2025 Interim Report

Company Announcement no. 22-25

Copenhagen, 27 August 2025

This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with Shape Robotics' interim report for January - June 2025 (the "H1 Interim Report"), published on August 27, 2025. The interim report is attached to this announcement and will be available on the company's website.

Q2 Highlights

Record Last Twelve Months (LTM) performance in the history of Shape Robotics, including revenue of DKK 325.5m, EBITDA of DKK 50.8m, and positive net result of DKK 13.5m.

Reported revenue in Q2 2025 decreased to DKK 60.0m (Q2 2024: DKK 71.2m), corresponding to decrease of 16% (H1 2025: increase of 22% to DKK 129.7m), in relation to the company's goal of focusing on profitability.

Contribution margin increased to 52% in Q2 2025, up from 25% in Q2 2024.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 13.7m in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024: DKK -2.2m).

Net working capital amounted to DKK 313.4m as of June 30, 2025 (DKK 87.6m as of June 30, 2024). Increase in net working capital is caused mainly by building the readiness in inventories for ambitious sales projects in H2 2025 and reflects the ability to support expected revenue growth in 2025.

Liabilities amounted to DKK 464.8m as of June 30, 2025 (DKK 175.0m as of June 30, 2024) following the financing agreement with UniCredit in support of company growth.

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to DKK -47.3m in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024: DKK -2.4m), due to increase in net working capital. Net cash flow was DKK 0.0m in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024: DKK 0.2m).

Shape Robotics acquired the entire share capital of Sanako Oy through share swap.

UniCredit approved comprehensive EUR 8.8m financing package for Shape Robotics, including revolving working capital (EUR 7.5m), factoring facility, credit lines, and leasing facilities, activated in July 2025 to support growth initiatives.

Shape Robotics is preparing a strategic framework agreement potentially worth EUR 30 million with leading IT distributor in Poland. Shape Robotics as a potential supplier of advanced educational technology to Polish schools.

Outlook 2025

Shape Robotics maintains its financial outlook for 2025, targeting revenue growth of 20-35%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of minimum 10%, and an EBITDA margin of minimum 8%.

Comment from Mr. Mark-Robert Abraham, CEO of Shape Robotics

"Our strategic focus on high-margin solutions is now paying off. We are delivering both record-high EBITDA and a positive net result - while also securing significant international orders based on our increasingly efficient and comprehensive solutions. Our targeted acquisition strategy and modus operandi of opening new markets are working. The smooth integration of Sanako now enables us to offer the global market a complete TECHDUCATION ecosystem, combining STEAM, robotics, and AI-powered language learning. This effort consolidates our position in Europe, strengthens our global outlook, and creates new growth opportunities in both Asia and the Middle East"

Webcast

Video presentation of the Q2 2025 results will take place on 27 August 2025 at 10:00 (CET), available on Shape Robotics' LinkedIn page and, subsequently, on the company's website.

On 3 September 2025 at 17:00 (CET), Mr. Mark-Robert Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, will host a live streaming Q&A session about the H1 2025 Interim Report. You may access the session directly on the company's LinkedIn page.

Additional information

André Reinhard Fehrn, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tlf.: + +45 42 50 30 80

Email: ir@shaperobotics.com

CVR-nr. 38322656

www.shaperobotics.com