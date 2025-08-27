OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick AB announces the outcome of the rights issue

The subscription period for OrganoClick AB's ("OrganoClick AB" or "the Company") new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders amounting to approximately 20.3 MSEK, before issuance costs ("Preferential Issue"), which was decided by the board on July 17, 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2025, ended on August 22, 2025. A total of 9,142,328 shares were subscribed, corresponding to approximately 79.2 percent of the Rights Issue, with the support of subscription rights. In addition, 961,801 shares, corresponding to approximately 8.3 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed without the support of subscription rights. 1,439,161 shares, corresponding to approximately 12.4 percent of the Rights Issue, have thus been subscribed under the fulfillment of guarantee commitments made by the issue guarantors, consisting of the Company's three largest shareholder groups. No guarantee fee is paid as a result of the fulfillment of the issue guarantees. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to 100 percent, and through the Rights Issue, the Company will be provided with approximately 20.3 million SEK before issue costs.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on August 22, 2025. A total of 9,142,328 shares were subscribed for in the Rights Issue, corresponding to approximately 16,090,497.28 SEK, with about 79.2 percent of the Rights Issue supported by subscription rights. In addition, subscription applications have been received for 961,801 shares, corresponding to approximately 8.3 percent, without the support of subscription rights. Thus, the total subscription of the Rights Issue, both with and without the support of subscription rights, amounted to approximately 87.5 percent. Since the Rights Issue is fully guaranteed at 100 percent through guarantees, the guarantors have subscribed for the remaining 1,439,161 shares (without any guarantee fee for the Company), corresponding to approximately 10 percent of the Rights Issue. OrganoClick AB will receive approximately 20.3 million SEK before deducting emission costs, which are estimated to be around 0.4 million SEK.

Increase in the number of shares and share capital through the Rights Issue

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 11,543,290 from 98,459,726 to 110,003,016 and the share capital will increase by 115,432.903642 SEK from 984,597.291068 SEK to 1,100,030.19471 SEK, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 10 percent of the share capital and the number of votes.

Notification of allocation in the Rights Issue

Notification of the allocation of shares subscribed for without support of subscription rights has been sent to those who have been allocated shares via settlement note on August 25, 2025. Shareholders who have their shares registered through a nominee will receive notification of allocation according to the respective nominee's procedures.

Trading with BTA

Trading with paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in BTA is expected to occur on September 2, 2025.

Advisor

The law firm Delphi is the legal advisor to OrganoClick AB in connection with the transaction. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as the issuing institute in the transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO OrganoClick AB

08-684 001 10, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

