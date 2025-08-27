Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Formal Commencement of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program to Strengthen Balance Sheet for Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(WKN: A40M0J | SYM: 1R6) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 25, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved the implementation of the Company's early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program"), and that the program will formally commence today.

The Warrant Incentive Program will begin today on August 27, 2025 (the "Commencement Date") and terminate on September 26, 2025 (the "Expiry Date"). The program applies to up to 19,999,993 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company, each exercisable at $0.15 per share (15,924,572 expiring March 15, 2027, and 4,075,421 expiring March 22, 2027).

Under the terms of the program, upon the exercise of one outstanding warrant at its current exercise price of $0.15, the holder will receive one common share of the Company and, in addition, one-half of one new common share purchase warrant (the "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

To be eligible for the Incentive Program, the holder of the Eligible Warrant must complete and deliver an accredited investor certificate to the Company or otherwise the Company must be satisfied that the distribution of Incentive Warrants to such holder would be exempt from prospectus requirements.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to the commencement of the Incentive Program, and the TSXV's approval of the Incentive Program, the results of the Incentive Program, and the expected benefits to the Company from the Incentive Program. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

