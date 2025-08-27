Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 15:20
157,10 Euro
+0,60 % +0,94
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
QNX OS for Safety Integrated in NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor Development Kit at General Availability

Developers can Tap QNX OS for Safety 8 with DRIVE AGX Thor to Accelerate Innovation from Prototype to Production

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its role as a key ecosystem and integration partner in the general availability of the new NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor development kit, a next-generation platform engineered to power the future of autonomous vehicles. Integrated with QNX® OS for Safety 8 and featuring leading-edge AI performance, safety features, and scalability, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor enables developers to accelerate the design, testing, and deployment of next-generation autonomous driving systems - from early-stage research to commercial production.

At its core is the NVIDIA AGX Thor SoC, delivering up to 2,000 FP4 performance for generative AI and 1,000 INT8 TFLOPS . Running on this hardware is NVIDIA DriveOS, a key NVIDIA Halos element designed for automotive grade functional safety. The NVIDIA DRIVE platform, built on the comprehensive Halos safety system, provides a foundational approach that allows developers to build the next generation of safe autonomous vehicles with diverse software stacks, sensors, and redundant computers.

As part of the DriveOS stack, developers can leverage QNX® OS for Safety, a real-time operating system pre-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL-D and ISO 21434, the automotive industry's highest functional safety and security standards. This integration provides a trusted path for building intelligent, secure, and certifiable systems - essential for autonomous mobility.

"As vehicles become more software-defined, developers are under pressure to deliver increasingly complex systems that still meet strict safety and security standards," said John Wall, COO and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. "The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor Development Kit, integrated with our newly released QNX OS for Safety 8, helps address that challenge by offering an industry-proven, ready-to-use platform that simplifies development and helps accelerate certification, without compromising performance."

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to zonal and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB; TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-os-for-safety-integrated-in-nvidia-drive-agx-thor-development-kit-a-1066120

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
