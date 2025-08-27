Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling is underway at the Company's Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia (the "Project"). A $1.7 million exploration program includes approximately 3,850 metres of drilling. The drilling aims to test continuity of known mineralization and resource potential at the Beaver South zone where past drilling has discovered significant near-surface nickel and magnesium mineralization. Drilling will also test high-priority targets at the Beaver North zone to further expand the Company's drilling discoveries. The South and North zones are two of several identified mineralized zones at the Beaver area of the Project.

Figure 1. Airborne magnetics map with location plan of 13 drilling sites at Beaver South zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/264000_4db673e0048e6be1_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Drilling plan for Beaver North zone located approximately 2.5 km northeast of South zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/264000_4db673e0048e6be1_002full.jpg

West Zone Soil Sampling

A soil sampling program will test the Beaver West zone, located at the western border of the Property adjacent to the Gibraltar Mine, to establish the presence of nickel or potentially copper and define drill targets. The West zone is the largest new exploration area at the Beaver property covering an airborne magnetic high anomaly approximately4 km x 3 km in size.

Figure 3. Airborne magnetics map of Beaver property with mineral zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/264000_4db673e0048e6be1_003full.jpg

Collaboration with Sumitomo

The 2025 exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") which are funding the exploration. Sumitomo is earning into the Project through an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Inomin (news release, May 8, 2025). Inomin is the operator of the Project.

John Gomez, President of Inomin states, "It's exciting to see exploration at Beaver progress towards inaugural resource delineation and to test significant new targets. The South, North, and West zones are representative of the many substantial exploration areas we've outlined at Beaver-Lynx. Collectively the discoveries, which are typically coincident with high magnetic anomalies - and even insignificant mag signatures - illustrate the widespread nature of mineralization at Beaver-Lynx. We look forward to working with Sumitomo to evaluate Beaver-Lynx's district-scale mineral potential."

About Beaver-Lynx

The Beaver-Lynx property comprises approximately 28,000 hectares and is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the city of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine property, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. Beaver-Lynx is easily accessible by good all-season roads, and is close to hydro-electric power, as well as active railway lines.

Exploration, including drilling, has demonstrated the Project may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium. Drilling has also intersected copper, chromium, cobalt, silver, and gold. Given positive initial drilling and metallurgical test results - as well as multiple, large-scale, mineral zones - the Beaver-Lynx project has the potential to be a major source of nickel and other critical minerals. For further information about Beaver-Lynx, visit Inomin's website www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news

release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to the new drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property, and the expectations with respect to increased drilling at the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property is not carried out as planned.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will deploy resources in a manner that will allow the Company to conduct the drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property as planned.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264000

SOURCE: Inomin Mines Inc.