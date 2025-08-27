

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Infrastructure, a unit of Sempra (SRE), and EQT (EQT) announced a 20-year definitive sales and purchase agreement for the supply of 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas offtake from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas. EQT will purchase the LNG on a free-on-board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub.



Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which could increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1 to up to approximately 26 Mtpa.



